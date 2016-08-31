More dirt was kicked up and more tracks pressed into soil on Sunday.

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) had a club record of 51 racers — about half of them youth riders — take part in the Mosquito Harescramble at the Schirmer Family Ranch off the South Klondike Highway.

“I think we’re making it really family friendly, that’s the main thing,” said YCCMA president Mike Beaman. “We had lots of kids out. We had at least 20 kids. Half of them are under 16, for sure.

“We’ve been making it more affordable for them to race and the word has spread that it’s lots of fun for the kids. It gives them a sport to look forward to; it’s good fun for them.

“I think we’ll make the mini track even bigger next time just to fit all the kids.”

The event was the YCCMA’s third of the season with endurocross in June and moto-trials in July. Sunday’s races was a return to its roots for the club. Harescramble races, in which riders complete as many laps of a course as they can in a set amount of time, were how the club started in 2011.

There were mini track runs for rookies and peewees, two-hour intermediate runs, and a two-and-a-half hour expert AA top division.

Tim Schirmer of the hosting family was top harescrambler once again. The 18-year-old won the expert division of both harescrambles last summer and took first in the AA class on Sunday.

The YCCMA will close out the season with a full weekend of racing Sept. 24 and 25, also at the Schirmer Ranch. The club’s first two-day eventwill feature endurocross the first day and a harescramble on the second.

“People can camp out and it’s good for the community,” said Beaman.

Results

Peewee

1st KJ Raymond (Yamaha)

2nd Sam Watson (Yamaha)

3rd Memphis Nolan (Yamaha)

Mini

1st Seth Adams (Kawasaki)

2nd Cody Adams (Pitster)

3rd Kya Larkin (Yamaha)

Junior under 15

1st Sawyer Adams (Yamaha)

2nd Seth Adams (Yamaha)

3rd Austin Larkin (Yamaha)

Novice

1st Brett Bartelen (Yamaha)

2nd Terje Kristensen (Yamaha)

3rd Angie Bartelen (Yamaha)

Intermediate B

1st Shane Orban (KTM)

2nd Broden Cull (Yamaha)

3rd Gary Rusnak (Yamaha)

Intermediate A

1st Steve Wheatley (KTM)

2nd Dave Muir (Yamaha)

3rd Matt Wolsynuk (Yamaha)

Expert AA

1st Tim Schirmer (KTM)

2nd Travis Adams (Yamaha)

3rd Sam Schirmer (KTM)