Rapid skaters on ice for club races

Tom Patrick Friday February 17, 2017

Speedskater Lisa Freeman takes a spill just behind Anders Petersson during Whitehorse Rapids club races at the Canada Games Centre on Feb. 12. Nineteen members took part in the event.

It was short-track with short times.

The Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club held its second set of club races of the season at the Canada Games Centre on Feb. 12.

Nineteen skaters took part with over 60 personal best times recorded. Some skaters posted personal bests in all of their events.

Fundamentals division racers leave the start line.

“Thanks to the enthusiastic guidance of all the coaches and other volunteers, almost all skaters are now in their prime after about five months of practices, two camps and some races Outside,” said Rapids head coach Phil Hoffman.

