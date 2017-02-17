It was short-track with short times.

The Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club held its second set of club races of the season at the Canada Games Centre on Feb. 12.

Nineteen skaters took part with over 60 personal best times recorded. Some skaters posted personal bests in all of their events.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

“Thanks to the enthusiastic guidance of all the coaches and other volunteers, almost all skaters are now in their prime after about five months of practices, two camps and some races Outside,” said Rapids head coach Phil Hoffman.