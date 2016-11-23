Yukon News

Rams complete undefeated season with Grade 8 gold

Tom Patrick Wednesday November 23, 2016

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

vball8b1.jpg

Porter Creek Rams’ Bryan Fleming bumps the ball during the Grade 8 boys final of the YSAA Volleyball Championship at Porter Creek Secondary on Saturday. The Rams defeated the Vanier Crusaders for gold.

Porter Creek Black had opponents seeing red all season.

That didn’t change at the Yukon Schools Athletics Association’s Grade 8 Volleyball Championship last week.

The Porter Creek Rams Black team capped an undefeated season with Grade 8 boys gold on Saturday at Porter Creek Secondary School.

“They dropped a couple sets but ultimately came out on top in a lot of close games,” said head coach Charlie Feht.

“Just a lot of cohesion — the guys really clicked. They bought in really early and they listened. They’re a coachable group of guys, so they made it really easy on all the coaches to get the job done.”

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

vball8b2.jpg

Rams’ Duncan Snooks goes up for the block during the final.

PC Black solidified the unblemished season with a 25-11, 23-25, 15-3 win over the Vanier Crusaders in the final. They reached the final with a win over the F.H. Collins Warriors in the semifinal.

With a big performance to end off the season, Porter Creek Black’s Caleb Zaliauskas was named tournament MVP following the final.

“He earned MVP out there for a couple awesome digs, awesome spikes and he really carried the guys through that last game there,” said Feht.

Porter Creek came away with two medals in the boys division.

The Rams Red team captured the bronze with a 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over the Warriors in the third place game.

“It was really tough to split the two teams into two because we had such a strong program all year,” said Feht. “We tried to make it as even as possible, but a couple guys really stood out all season long like Orin White, Kit Bradford Andrew, Barrett Furchner and Caleb. (They) really carried us through all year long.”

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.