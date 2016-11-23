Porter Creek Black had opponents seeing red all season.

That didn’t change at the Yukon Schools Athletics Association’s Grade 8 Volleyball Championship last week.

The Porter Creek Rams Black team capped an undefeated season with Grade 8 boys gold on Saturday at Porter Creek Secondary School.

“They dropped a couple sets but ultimately came out on top in a lot of close games,” said head coach Charlie Feht.

“Just a lot of cohesion — the guys really clicked. They bought in really early and they listened. They’re a coachable group of guys, so they made it really easy on all the coaches to get the job done.”

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

PC Black solidified the unblemished season with a 25-11, 23-25, 15-3 win over the Vanier Crusaders in the final. They reached the final with a win over the F.H. Collins Warriors in the semifinal.

With a big performance to end off the season, Porter Creek Black’s Caleb Zaliauskas was named tournament MVP following the final.

“He earned MVP out there for a couple awesome digs, awesome spikes and he really carried the guys through that last game there,” said Feht.

Porter Creek came away with two medals in the boys division.

The Rams Red team captured the bronze with a 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over the Warriors in the third place game.

“It was really tough to split the two teams into two because we had such a strong program all year,” said Feht. “We tried to make it as even as possible, but a couple guys really stood out all season long like Orin White, Kit Bradford Andrew, Barrett Furchner and Caleb. (They) really carried us through all year long.”

