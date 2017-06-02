Polarettes gymnasts were golden all-around at the Yukon Gymnastics Championships May 28 at the Whitehorse club.

Yukoners won all seven divisions at the championships that saw 39 gymnasts compete, including 10 from Alaska’s Juneau Gymnastics club.

“Overall they had a very good meet and they were very clean,” said Polarettes coach Megan Banks. “Their legs were straight and their arms were straight, they weren’t doing messy gymnastics. They were doing clean gymnastics, which is the goal.”

Some of the all-around gold wins came following commanding performances in the individual events. Yukon’s Maude Molgat, who won gold all-around in Junior Olympic 7, placed first on the vault, bars and beam, and second on the floor.

Teammate Kate Koepke pulled off a similar feat in Junior Olympic 4. Koepke, who was the only Yukoner in the division, took gold all-around after placing first on vault, bars and beam, and fourth on floor.

Both Molgat and Koepke won divisions at last year’s championship as well.

“I was really proud of Kate (Koepke),” said Banks. “She was the only Yukon gymnast to compete Level 4 and she had one of her best meets ever. She got first on three events — I was super proud of her.”

In addition to Molgat, four other Polarettes who won gold all-around made the podium in all four events.

Amelie Guilbeault in Junior Olympic 3 (JO3), placed first on vault and floor, second on bars and beam. MacKenzie Tonner in the other JO3 division, placed first on vault and bars, second on beam and third on floor. Wylloh Dinn in JO2, took first on floor and second in the other three events. Payten Kinney in JO1, claimed first on beam and floor, and second on vault and bars.

“The Level 1s, they’re all from Yukon, and that was their first meet ever,” said Banks. “Having that as their first competition I thought they did very well, especially because they are so young and they’ve never really performed their routines in front of a big crowd before.”

The previous weekend at the Gold Rush Invitational in Juneau, Polarettes won gold all-around in seven of the eight divisions in which they competed.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Results

Junior Olympic 1

1st Payten Kinney (Yukon) — 35.00

2nd Lily Larkin-Boyle (Yukon) — 34.60

3rd Zara Zedda (Yukon) — 34.40

4th Taiya Robbins (Yukon) — 33.95

Junior Olympic 2

1st Wylloh Dinn (Yukon) — 36.45

2nd Sabrina Hartland (Yukon) — 36.28

3rd Adria Gallina (Yukon) — 35.95

4th Maya Heebink (Yukon) — 35.40

5th Cadence Reynolds (Yukon) — 34.63

6th Emma Duncan (Yukon) — 33.30

7th Annie McNeil (Yukon) — 32.85

Junior Olympic 3 (group A)

1st MacKenzie Tonner (Yukon) — 36.95

2nd Maya Pearl Hudson (Yukon) — 36.75

3rd Talia Campbell (Yukon) — 36.28

4th Cydney Williams (Yukon) — 35.93

5th Sascha Nelson (Yukon) — 35.70

Junior Olympic 3 (group B)

1st Amelie Guilbeault (Yukon) — 36.95

2nd Camille Belanger (Yukon) — 36.83

3rd Jenna Henderson (Yukon) — 36.55

4th Addie Buss (Juneau) — 34.95

5th Olivia Vangel (Yukon) — 34.25

Junior Olympic 4

1st Kate Koepke (Yukon) — 36.23

2nd Eva Miller (Juneau) — 34.83

3rd Mariah Schauwecker (Juneau) — 32.68

4th Oliva Skylar (Juneau) — 32.33

5th Helene Platt (Juneau) — 32.18

6th Ava Gauthier (Juneau) — 31.78

7th Reese Ayd (Juneau) — 31.23

Junior Olympic 6

1st Kalina Morrison (Yukon) — 37.30

2nd Riley Boland (Yukon) — 37.00

3rd Ella Paldy (Yukon) — 36.90

4th Ava Jampolsky (Yukon) — 36.55

5th Anna Gishler (Yukon) — 35.40

6th Stella Moran (Juneau) — 33.63

7th Kaelin Tibbles (Juneau) — 31.58

Junior Olympic 7

1st Maude Molgat (Yukon) — 37.30

2nd Sasha Kozmen (Yukon) — 35.73

3rd Lily Witten (Yukon) — 35.45

4th Cadence Campbell (Juneau) — 34.00