Polarettes gymnasts closed out their season with a bang last weekend.

Members of the Whitehorse club won hardware, posted personal best scores and finished with a genuine sense of accomplishment at the 2017 Ogopogo Invitational in Kelowna, B.C., June 9-11.

“The team was absolutely elated by their success,” said Polarettes head coach Kimberly Jones in an email to the News. “Going into the competition we had prepped them mentally for how large the competition was going to be and to focus on just doing their best, not on winning. The majority of the athletes hit four for four, which in gymnastics means they didn’t fall or make a major error on any event — that’s great success for their first meet outside the territory.”

The Polarettes team of 12 captured a total of 24 medals, including four all-around finishes on the podium at the meet that saw over 900 gymnasts compete.

Seven of the Polarettes were competing at their first major out-of-territory meet, including Maya-Pearl Hudson in Junior Olympic 3 senior A. Hudson won gold all-around with a score of 36.433. She also picked up gold on beam and floor, and bronze on bars.

Teammates Cydney Williams and Mackenzie Tonner were also at their first major Outside meet and in the same Junior Olympic (JO) division.

Williams took bronze all-around with bronze on vault, bars and floor. Tonner placed ninth all-around with a bronze on beam.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

“The coaches and athletes went into this meet not knowing the caliber of athletes they would be competing against,” said Jones. “They’ve been working incredibly hard to produce what we call ‘clean gymnastics’ which is detail oriented gymnastics with the focus being on straight legs, pointed toes and strong technique.”

Kate Koepke was another to make the podium all-around. Koepke placed third in JO 4 junior A with gold on vault and bars, and sixth on the beam.

Kalina Morrison placed fourth all-around in JO 6 junior A, taking bronze on bars and beam.

Teammate Riley Boland, in the same division, finished ninth all-around with seventh place finishes on bars and beam.

Amelie Guilbeault pocketed silver on floor and bronze on bars to finish fifth all-around in JO 3 senior B.

Maude Molgat picked up silver on beam en route to fifth all-around in JO 7 junior A.

Ava Jampolsky was golden on beam for a sixth place all-around in JO 6 senior B.

Sasha Kozmen placed ninth all-round with fifth on the floor and seventh on the beam in JO 7 junior B.

“I think a special shout out needs to go to Kate Koepke and Sasha Kozmen,” said Jones. “Kate had a really challenging beam warm up, and was a little stressed about competing after the warm up didn’t go so well — but she pulled through and stuck her routine.

“Sasha Kozmen also struggled in her beam warm up, she missed her hand on a backwalkover back handspring on the beam — which for an athlete, is really scary to do…. When it counted though, in her routine, she stuck her backwalkover backhandspring with no issues.”

Polarettes’ Olivia Vangel captured silver on bars and placed fourth on vault on her way to 10th in JO 3 senior B.

Sabrina Hartland took silver in all four events and silver all-around in the JO 2 “mountain,” a non-competitive division in which gymnasts are awarded medals based solely on their own performances and not rankings.

“Sabrina was our youngest competitor at the competition, and is probably one of the youngest athletes Polarettes has had compete outside the territory at a major competition,” said Jones. “We were especially proud of how well she handled her nerves, and she showed an excellent bar routine.”

“I am incredibly proud of the athletes and coaches for how hard they’ve worked to achieve this fantastic result,” she added. “It’s hard to know where you stand when we’re secluded in Whitehorse — with no nearby clubs to compete against. It’s nice to get out of the territory with these younger girls and get some feedback.”

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)