Even with 20 or so no-shows, participation was up at the Yukon High School Track and Field Meet at F.H. Collins Secondary on May 31.

A total of 243 students registered for the meet hosted by the Yukon Schools Athletic Association (YSAA). That’s 40 more than last year and about 100 more than 2015.

“Two hundred and 43 is the original registration, but it’s actually more like 220 if you count all the scratches,” said YSAA executive director Marc Senecal. “The kids register but depending on the weather, if the weather is not the best, they decide not to participate.”

All three Whitehorse secondary schools — F.H. Collins, Vanier Catholic and Porter Creek — took part in the meet. Watson Lake Secondary was represented by a team for a second year in a row.

“In true Yukon form the weather was not the best in the morning, but we had a lot of troopers out there,” said Senecal. “In the afternoon the sun came out and that kind of finished off the day on a good note.”

The YSAA also hosted the Yukon Elementary School Track and Field Meet today at F.H. Collins.