Mountain View golf champs crowned with strokes to spare

Whitehorse’s Jake Eckholm hits out of the rough at the Mountain View Golf Club Championships in Whitehorse on Aug. 13. Eckolm won his first junior title at the event. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

There was a variety pack of champions at the end of the Mountain View Golf Club Championships on Aug. 13.

This year’s winners included a defending champ, a past champ and a pair of first-time ones, following two rounds of golf at the 18-hole championship course in Whitehorse.

Three of this year’s champs finished with plenty of breathing room on the leaderboard.

Whitehorse’s Landon Kulych took a nine-stroke win for his third straight men’s club title.

The 29-year-old, who is a three-time Yukon men’s champ, placed second behind Dan King at the Yukon Golf Championships last month.

“I was happy for this one,” said Kulych. “I had a bitter taste in my mouth after Dan took me down at Yukon championships, so it felt good to come out and play well this week.”

Kulych carded a 75 and 76 for the win, but started Sunday two strokes back from the lead. Second place’s Sheldon King shot a 73 (the low score of the tournament) on Saturday and an 87 on Sunday.

“I was two strokes back, which is a fine position to be in. You can’t win it in the first day but you can definitely lose it,” said Kulych. “It was nice to put myself in a spot to where I had a chance to win it today.

“I had a wonderful ball-striking day. The conditions today — it was blustery, it was one of the windiest days I’ve ever played in Whitehorse. I was actually happy about that because when it’s windy it puts ball-striking at a premium. I really enjoy that.”

Graham Frey (82, 80) and James McGrath (81, 81) tied for third.

Jake Eckholm took a five-stroke win to claim his first junior title.

“It feels pretty good, actually, a lot better than I thought it would,” said Eckholm.

The 16-year-old, who has been playing competitively for a couple years, penciled in an 87 Saturday and an 84 Sunday.

Second place’s Ethan Candow hit 91 and 85.

“I was a little disappointed with myself with the 87, but I guess the 84 was enough,” said Eckholm. “I guess the other guys didn’t play as hot as I thought they were going to play.”

Aimery Barrault and Riley Smoler tied for third with combined 179s. Smoler is the current Yukon junior champ and was the defending champ in the club’s junior division.

Caitlyn Philipsen has an unsurpassable tournament record. The 22-year-old won the women’s title in what was her first tournament — other than best-ball or scramble tourneys.

“This is my first absolute solo tournament,” said Philipsen. “I’m pretty excited. I’ve played in the best-balls and scrambles and it’s a lot different having the safety net of other people … but it was a lot of fun.”

Philipsen, who has been playing just a couple years, strung together a pair of 109s for the win and her first golf title.

Elaine Sumner placed second with 107 and 120 and Gwen Hogan third with 130 and 119.

The senior men’s title was the most contested with just two strokes separating first and second.

Tom Amson, a two-time Yukon senior men’s champ, took his third senior club title, coming back from seven strokes down on Sunday.

Amson scored 87 and 80 to beat second place’s Vic Istchenko, who hit 80 and 89, by two strokes. Ken Taylor claimed third with 87 and 88.

“I was hitting ball very well today — I couldn’t putt,” said Amson. “I shot 80, but I could have shot 75 easy.

“I three-putted (on 18) from 12 feet, but it’s all good. It would have been nice to be playing with Vic, to see what was going on. I was two or three groups ahead of him.”

Other division winners from the weekend include: Jeff Seaman in men’s second flite; Mike Wintemute in men’s third flite; Lawrence Bredy in men’s fourth flite; and John Aldrich in senior men’s second flite.

Women’s champ Caitlyn Phillipsen watches her shot from the 18th fairway. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)