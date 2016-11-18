If you think about it, it only makes sense that a trio of brothers from a Yukon town with “lake” in its name would be fast skaters.

Marsh Lake brothers Micah, Caius and Lucas Taggart-Cox showed just how fast they are at the Edmonton Fall Classic this past weekend in Alberta.

The Taggart-Cox brothers made up the Yukon’s Rapids Speed Skating Club team at the short-track speed skating meet that saw over 200 skaters from western Canada and N.W.T. compete.

“It was fun to skate with a mix of people from all over. And being grouped with other skaters who have really close times is fun too,” said Lucas.

Lucas, the youngest of the three brothers at 11, posted a personal best time of 23.09 seconds in the 200-metre to take first in the Learn 2 Train division.

Phil Hoffman/Yukon News

He also placed first out of 70 skaters who raced the uncommon 800-metre event.

Shaving seven seconds off his 1,500-metre best, Lucas claimed second place in the event.

Micah capped the meet with third in the 3,000-metre out of 77 skaters.

The 14-year-old notched personal bests in the 200- and 400-metre events, placing fifth in both for his division. He fell short of a personal best in the 1,500-metre, placing eighth.

“I thought I could have done better in some of the races, especially the 1,500-metre. But overall it was okay. I’m looking forward to racing in Richmond in January,” said Micah.

Middle brother Caius, 13, set three personal best times in Edmonton, placing fourth in 200- and 1,500-metre events for his division.

In the 3,000-metre points race he placed second in his eight-skater heat with a time that put in 34th out of 77 skaters overall. Yellowknife’s Jack Coombs took the win in the heat.

“I was super happy with my 3,000-metre points race. It was a personal best time, and Jack and I traded off the lead right through to the end,” said Caius.

With files from Malcolm Taggart.

