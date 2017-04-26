Yukon News

Manta, Domino’s win squash league titles

Tom Patrick Wednesday April 26, 2017

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

squash.jpg

Earl’s Kitchen + Bar’s D’Arcy Hill smacks a backhand against Domino’s Pizza’s Kevin Maves during the Squash Yukon Division 2 league final at Better Bodies on April 20. Domino’s Pizza took the league title.

The Squash Yukon league wrapped up with some close battles in one division and some less close battles in the other last week.

Manta defeated Chilkoot Chiropractic 15-14 to claim the Division 1 title on April 18 at Better Bodies Whitehorse.

The pressure was on Manta No. 1 Sam Penner in the final match. Penner had to win three straight games against Chilkoot No. 1 Jane Bell to secure the win for his team, which he did.

Manta’s Will Chetcuti also produced a 3-0 win in his final match, over Chilkoot’s Gary Tanner.

Chilkoot Chiropractic placed first in the regular season, two spots ahead of Manta.

Ecological Logistics & Research Ltd. took third place — also by a score of 15-14 — with a win over Yukon Tree Services.

Glen Rudman and Dylan Letang won for Ecological.

The Division 2 finals on April 20 weren’t so tight.

Domino’s Pizza defeated Earl’s Kitchen + Bar 23-16 to take the title.

Domino’s sliced up first place winning three out of five matches. Katie Mercier defeated sub player Eric Johnson 3-0; Kevin Hill went 3-2 over D’Arcy Hill; and Leif Austad topped Kashif Zafar 3-0.

Home team Better Bodies, who tied Domino’s for first in the regular season, beat The Electrical Shop 18-11 for third place.

Brenna MacPhail, Muhammad Javed and Sean Lee won for Better Bodies.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.