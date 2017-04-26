The Squash Yukon league wrapped up with some close battles in one division and some less close battles in the other last week.

Manta defeated Chilkoot Chiropractic 15-14 to claim the Division 1 title on April 18 at Better Bodies Whitehorse.

The pressure was on Manta No. 1 Sam Penner in the final match. Penner had to win three straight games against Chilkoot No. 1 Jane Bell to secure the win for his team, which he did.

Manta’s Will Chetcuti also produced a 3-0 win in his final match, over Chilkoot’s Gary Tanner.

Chilkoot Chiropractic placed first in the regular season, two spots ahead of Manta.

Ecological Logistics & Research Ltd. took third place — also by a score of 15-14 — with a win over Yukon Tree Services.

Glen Rudman and Dylan Letang won for Ecological.

The Division 2 finals on April 20 weren’t so tight.

Domino’s Pizza defeated Earl’s Kitchen + Bar 23-16 to take the title.

Domino’s sliced up first place winning three out of five matches. Katie Mercier defeated sub player Eric Johnson 3-0; Kevin Hill went 3-2 over D’Arcy Hill; and Leif Austad topped Kashif Zafar 3-0.

Home team Better Bodies, who tied Domino’s for first in the regular season, beat The Electrical Shop 18-11 for third place.

Brenna MacPhail, Muhammad Javed and Sean Lee won for Better Bodies.

