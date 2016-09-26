Yukon News

Logan Roots ranks among army’s fastest

Tom Patrick Monday September 26, 2016

Submitted Photo/marathon-photos.com

running_small.jpg

Whitehorse’s Logan Roots crosses the finish line at the Canada Army Run on Sept. 18 in Ottawa. Roots placed second in the five-kilometer race out of over 14,000 participants.

Logan Roots may be an officer cadet at the Royal Military College, but he’s a four star general in a five-k race.

The 23-year-old Whitehorse native took a second place finish at the Canada Army Run on Sept. 18 in downtown Ottawa.

“I loved the race. I haven’t spent much time in Ottawa so it was very neat racing in a city that is unknown to me,” said roots in an email to the News. “The course is beautiful and flat and the weather was perfect. I haven’t raced since May and I forgot how much I enjoy it.”

Roots placed second in the five-kilometre event out of over 14,000 runners, walkers, wheelchair athletes, military personnel and injured soldiers. More than 23,000 people took part in the ninth annual event that also included a half-marathon, raising over $400,000 for charities that benefit army families.

Roots crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 27.3 seconds, just a half second behind the winner, Ottawa’s Alex Berhe. Roots was also the highest finishing member of the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston, Ont., where he is a first-year officer cadet.

Pretty good considering he went almost two months without running while at basic training in July and August.

“My personal best is 14:59 from 2.5 years ago but I was training a lot more specifically for running. I didn’t expect to run in the 15-minute range last Sunday considering the type of training I’ve done over the past 10 weeks. I’m motivated by how close I was, that I can get back to the sub-15 minutes form soon,” said Roots.

“When I arrived at RMC on Aug. 26th I started doing a lot more boot camp style training: pushups, sit ups, etc., but not a lot of running. I joined the running team at RMC in mid September and that training has brought back some of the running fitness I used to have.”

In his running career Roots has excelled at sorts of distances. He is a three-time winner of the Yukon River Trail Marathon. He placed third for his age group at last year’s Canadian Half Marathon Championships. In 2013 he became the first-ever Yukoner to reach an A final in athletics at the Canada Summer Games, which he did in the 1,500-metre.

He was also the first person to log a sub-16-minute time on Athletics Yukon’s certified five-kilometre course last year at the Yukon Five-Kilometre Road Race Championships.

He plans to compete at the Canadian Cross Country Championships, this year being held in Kingston, if he’s not too busy at the RMC.

“It’s a busy lifestyle but an awesome experience,” he added.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.