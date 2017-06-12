Whitehorse’s Landon Kulych has an addiction.

“I’m working hard on my game,” he said. “I just like it. I don’t have any ambitions or goals this year, I’m just addicted to playing golf. I really am. I’ve been working hard on my game over the last three years and I’m starting to see some of the benefits. I’m enjoying the game. It’s nice to get a little bit of verification from the hard work I’ve put into it.”

It would seem Kulych is also addicted to winning tournaments.

The 29-year-old defended his men’s title at the third annual Mountain View Golf Club Open, held at the Whitehorse club on June 10 and 11.

With the win Kulych has now won six straight Yukon tournaments with men’s titles at the Yukon Golf Championships and the Mountain View club championships the last two years.

Kulych carded 68 and 76 to finish at even par for a nine-stroke win on Sunday. His 68 on Saturday is the lowest score in competitive amateur play at Mountain View in five years. It also marks Kulych’s personal best in competition and is just one stroke off his best round. He logged two bogeys, four birdies and an eagle on Hole 3.

“I got off to a good start yesterday with two pars and an eagle and just managed to make minimal mistakes and lots of putts,” said Kulych. “The putter was really good today and yesterday. It got me out of a lot of trouble.”

“Today and yesterday I had two groups of really solid guys to play with. The grouping you get can really affect your play, so that was nice to have good people in the field,” he added.

“Yesterday my group was cheering me on. That’s what is unique about golf: you’re competitive, but when you see something nice happening you cheer for each other. That was fun, that made it easier.”

Mountain View club pro Jeff Wiggins, getting a feel for a new set of clubs, hit 75 and 78 for second place in low gross.

2014 Yukon men’s champ Dan King finished with 78 and 82 for the third lowest score and won low net for the men’s top flight.

Aimery Barrault topped the junior field with 103 and 88. Jake Ekholm placed first for low net.

Nicole Baldwin, who won back-to-back Yukon women’s golf titles in 2013 and 2014, won the women’s flight with 90 and 91.

Ken Taylor, the 2015 Yukon senior men’s champ, won the senior men’s flight with 84 and 82. Harry Kulych took first for low net.

In the men’s second flight Jamie Cairns won the low gross with 83 and 79, and Kevin Tarapaski won low net.

In the men’s third flight Craig Dempsey claimed first in low gross with 87 and 96, and Jamie Millican Jr. took first in low net.

The 36-hole tournament was the qualifier for the BCGA provincial amateur and junior championships next month. The players who will represent Yukon were not confirmed at press time.

