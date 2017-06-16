Just in time for the worlds, Whitehorse’s Leif Blake notched his first-ever expert division win at the Yukon Orienteering Championships in Riverdale on June 14.

The 18-year-old will miss the long-distance chapter of the Yukon championships week Wednesday. He’ll be leaving earlier that day to represent Canada at his second Junior World Orienteering Championships (JWOC), in Tampere, Finland.

Blake won the sprint-distance expert division, finishing the 3.8-kilometre mostly urban course in 21 minutes and 15 seconds.

“It did go quite well. I think it was a course that was quite challenging physically,” said Blake. “There were a lot of legs that were quite long and involved some pretty major route choice, and also a lot of running.

“I think it came down a lot to running speed and I was able to pull through on that.”

Vancouver’s Emma Sherwood placed second overall and was the top female with a time of 26:38. Sherwood, who is in town coaching the Yukon Orienteering Association’s junior program, will compete at her fourth JWOC in Finland. Blake and Sherwood will be joined by Whitehorse’ Caelan McLean on the Canadian team at JWOC. McLean, who missed Wednesday’s sprint, will be at his third junior worlds.

Whitehorse’s Kendra Murray placed third overall and was the second female in Wednesday’s sprint, just 10 seconds behind Sherwood. She was the top expert female the previous week at the middle distance championship.

Whitehorse’s Forest Pearson, who won the expert division ahead of Blake the previous week, was disqualified with a missed control.

A total of 58 orienteerers took part in the sprint. The Yukon championships will wrap up with the long-distance event next Wednesday.

“I’m excited to go to JWOC. It’s going to be a really great time,” added Blake. “I’m hoping to do better this year. Something I was perhaps lacking last year was a bit in the physical aspect. Hopefully my winter training has paid off and I’ll be able to run faster. It’s a incredibly competitive field at JWOC and I’m really hoping to succeed.”

Results:

Novice (1.7 km)

1st Madeleine/Alastair Smith — 27:13

2nd Aydri Mosquera/Linda MacKeigan — 32:47

3rd Stian/Brent Langbakk — 34:27

4th Megan Swanson/Joseph MacKeigan — 38:21

5th Heather/Wyatt Burnett — 42:27

6th Charlotte/Johanna Smith — 43:42

Intermediate (2.3 km)

1st Wendy Nixon — 27:47

2nd Deb Kiemele — 30:06

3rd Rowena Beckett — 30:36

4th Ev Pasichnyk — 34:07

5th Sidney Maddison — 34:10

6th Meara Kaswandik/Nahanni/Bob Sagar — 38:12

7th Emil Imrith — 35:52

8th Nesta Leduc — 38:24

9th Stephani/Ciaran Connolly — 39:06

10th Robin Muzzerall — 41:28

11th Christie Ma/Kasyan Green — 56:41

12th Darcy Olesen/Leo Willomitzer — 71:50

13th Maura Glenn/Elvira Knaack — 79:28

14th Heather Griffiths/Beth Molloy/Gwen Hogan — n/a

Advanced (3.0 km)

1st Nate Wood — 21:06

2nd Aisha/J.F. Roldan — 26:06

3rd Martin Slama — 26:37

4th Grant Abbott — 38:30

5th Craig Brooks — 45:04

6th Jamie Kenyon/ Annette Willer — 45:18

7th Lara Melnik — 53:06

Expert (3.8 km)

1st Leif Blake — 21:15

2nd Emma Sherwood — 26:38

3rd Kendra Murray — 26:48

4th Jennifer MacKeigan — 27:52

5th Ross Burnett — 29:19

6th Darren Holcombe — 29:21

7th Justine Scheck — 29:31

8th Pia Blake — 29:35

9th Barbara Scheck — 31:38

10th Erik Blake — 31:42

11th Gerry Willomitzer — 32:20

12th Jakub Nemcek — 35:10

13th Sabine Schweiger — 38:59

14th Jim Hawkings — 51:19

Forest Pearson MP