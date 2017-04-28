Yukon Graylings Masters Swim Club’s Victoria Ryan had to shake the rust off before hitting the water in her first competition in over a year. Where there was rust, now there is gold.

Ryan won four gold medals at the 2017 B.C. Masters Swimming Championships in Kelowna, April 21-23.

“I’m very pleased with my results. Since having my third child almost two years ago I haven’t been swimming as much so with the amount of training — and increasing age — I’m super happy and surprised with the times,” said Ryan. “Makes for great motivation to train a little bit more next year.”

Ryan won gold in the 50-metre freestyle (28.6), the 100-metre freestyle (1:02.67), the 100-metre individual medley (1:12.40) and the 50-metre backstroke (35.01) in the women’s 40-44 age group.

“I think I’m most happy with the 100 free. It’s a sprint but requires a certain level of fitness in order not to ‘die’ in the last 25m. I was kind of waiting for the ‘piano to drop’ after my last turn at 75 meters but it didn’t really happen and I felt surprisingly strong,” said Ryan.

“It was a long time (since) I raced so in all my races there are lots of little things to tweak and remember but I hope to be able to swim a little more next season and I really hope to be able to bring a bigger team of Graylings to a meet.”

Ryan wasn’t alone in Kelowna. Graylings teammate Sue MacKinnon placed sixth in the 50 free in the women’s 60-64 age group. She finished with a personal best time of 47.30.

Thought this is MacKinnon’s second season with the club, Kelowna was her first swim meet.

“It was my first ever — I’ve never even watched one before,” said MacKinnon. “Victoria talked me going down. She said, ‘Come on down, it’s fun.’

“I’ll be 60 this year, I’m not a very good swimmer or a fast swimmer, and it was really fun. There’s a very supportive crew down there, I didn’t do too bad in my age-group and I was very pleased in the end.”

The Graylings club, which is in just its third season, is for swimmers ages 18 and up.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)