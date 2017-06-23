Members of the Glacier Bears Swim Club came out on the wrong side of the second hand over the weekend.

Whitehorse swimmers were edged from making the podium or finals at the 2017 Swim B.C. Long Course AA Championships in Richmond, June 16-18.

Glacier Bears’ Emma Boyd came the closest to hardware. Racing in girls 14-and-over, Boyd placed fourth in the 50-metre freestyle at 29.06, just 0.24 from a bronze. She also placed seventh in the 100 free at 1:05.55

Teammate Kassua Dreyer swam personal best times in all five of her events in girls 12-13. After posting a PB in the prelim at 5:49.98, she swam the 400-metre individual medley final in 5:52.54 for fifth, just 3.36 seconds from the podium. Dreyer also took sixth in the 100-metre breaststroke (1:26.47) and 11th in the 800 free (10:48.42).

Whitehorse’s Cassidy Cairns took 15th in the 50 free for girls 14-and-over at 30.09. She also took 17th in the 200-metre breaststroke with a personal best time of 3:05.45.

“Cassidy Cairns had a good race in the morning. She started brave, took the lead in her heat and she beat her best time in 200 breaststroke,” said Glacier Bears head coach Malwina Bukszowana in a media release. “Swimming four seconds faster than her previous time puts Cassidy in 17th place, and she is missing the final just by 0.20 second.”

Glacier Bears’ Aidan Harvey, in boys 14-and-over, placed 16th in the 200-metre backstroke at 2:37.61, after swimming it in 2:35.25 in the prelim. He also took 24th in the 100 back.

Members of the Glacier Bears will next compete at the 2017 Swim B.C. Long Course AAA Championships next month in Kamloops.

