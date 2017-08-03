Giddy up: 50 riders take part in Yukon’s summer horse show

After 38 years, the Yukon Horse and Rider Association is still fine-tuning its annual summer show.
A few minor changes helped the 38th annual show, held July 21-23 at the show grounds off the North Klondike Highway on Bea Firth Road, run smoothly, said YHRA president Elsie Wain.
“I would say it went exceedingly well,” said Wain. “We had 50 riders and I think everybody had a really good time. We were pleased with the classes. Our judge was lovely. I think that was the best show we’ve done in a couple of years.
“We’re getting used to the new venue. I think that’s one of the big pieces. I think that was our fourth show at the indoor riding arena, so we’re slowly getting ourselves organized. Moving the horse trailers to the south side of the arena really helped alleviate spectator traffic crossing horse traffic.”
The show, which included two riders from Alaska, was the latest event in a busy season for the YHRA. So far this year the association conducted a western speed clinic, a western schooling show, an introduction to dressage lecture, and a bronze level Equine Canada-sanctioned dressage show.
“It’s been a busy year for YHRA and, yeah, it’s been a good year,” said Wain.
Show Champions
Hunt Seat Equitation: Youth
Champion: Paige Stockley w/ Harry
Reserve: Celeste Findlay w/ Wilson
Hunt Seat Equitation: Open
Champion: Kathryn Morrison w/ Georgino
Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff
Reserve: Brooke Nielsen w/ Lola
Hunter 2’6”
Champion: Paige Stockley w/ Harry
Reserve: Katarina Fekete w/Jordan
Hunter 2’9”
Champion: Kathryn Morrison w/ Georgino
Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff
Hunter 3’
Champion: Brooke Nielsen w/ Lola
Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff
Western Equitation Junior
Champion: Presley Bjork w/ Jackson
Reserve: Abigail Shewen w/ Merrylegs
Western Equitation Youth
Champion: Malorie Hanson w/ Yukon Zena Warrier
Reserve: Erin McBryan w/ Liesle
Western Equitation Open
Champion: Maranda Halliday w/ Cassie’s Lucky Star
Champion: Janilyn Kooy w/ Mandolin HBR
Yukon Bred Halter Champion
Champion: Mandolin HBR
Yukon Bred Champion
Champion: Yukon Zena Warrior