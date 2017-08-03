Giddy up: 50 riders take part in Yukon’s summer horse show

Paige Stockley steers Harry through the pole bending competition at the Yukon Horse and Rider Association’s Summer Show off the North Klondike Highway July 22. Fifty riders took part in the 38th annual event. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

After 38 years, the Yukon Horse and Rider Association is still fine-tuning its annual summer show.

A few minor changes helped the 38th annual show, held July 21-23 at the show grounds off the North Klondike Highway on Bea Firth Road, run smoothly, said YHRA president Elsie Wain.

“I would say it went exceedingly well,” said Wain. “We had 50 riders and I think everybody had a really good time. We were pleased with the classes. Our judge was lovely. I think that was the best show we’ve done in a couple of years.

“We’re getting used to the new venue. I think that’s one of the big pieces. I think that was our fourth show at the indoor riding arena, so we’re slowly getting ourselves organized. Moving the horse trailers to the south side of the arena really helped alleviate spectator traffic crossing horse traffic.”

The show, which included two riders from Alaska, was the latest event in a busy season for the YHRA. So far this year the association conducted a western speed clinic, a western schooling show, an introduction to dressage lecture, and a bronze level Equine Canada-sanctioned dressage show.

“It’s been a busy year for YHRA and, yeah, it’s been a good year,” said Wain.

Show Champions

Hunt Seat Equitation: Youth

Champion: Paige Stockley w/ Harry

Reserve: Celeste Findlay w/ Wilson

Hunt Seat Equitation: Open

Champion: Kathryn Morrison w/ Georgino

Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff

Reserve: Brooke Nielsen w/ Lola

Hunter 2’6”

Champion: Paige Stockley w/ Harry

Reserve: Katarina Fekete w/Jordan

Hunter 2’9”

Champion: Kathryn Morrison w/ Georgino

Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff

Hunter 3’

Champion: Brooke Nielsen w/ Lola

Reserve: Laura Holmes w/ Highlands McDuff

Western Equitation Junior

Champion: Presley Bjork w/ Jackson

Reserve: Abigail Shewen w/ Merrylegs

Western Equitation Youth

Champion: Malorie Hanson w/ Yukon Zena Warrier

Reserve: Erin McBryan w/ Liesle

Western Equitation Open

Champion: Maranda Halliday w/ Cassie’s Lucky Star

Champion: Janilyn Kooy w/ Mandolin HBR

Yukon Bred Halter Champion

Champion: Mandolin HBR

Yukon Bred Champion

Champion: Yukon Zena Warrior

