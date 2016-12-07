The Whitehorse FC Toonie Tournament didn’t give out medals at the end of this year’s event.

But it was pretty clear who the winner was: the Whitehorse Food Bank.

The annual tournament raised $850 for the food bank — plus enough food donations to fill half a dozen shopping carts — Friday and Saturday at the Canada Games Centre.

In the Fundamentals 1 age group, Mic Mac Toyota took the prize for raising the most money, Briar Young’s team brought the most food donations with 227, and Haines Junction teams won Team Spirit and Fair Play awards.

In Fundamentals 2, Canada Flooring raised the most money, General Enterprises was given the Team Spirit Award, and Dawson City #1 earned the Fair Play Award.

In under-13, Marble Slab Creamery was given the Team Spirit Award and Budget Plumbing and Heating won the Fair Play Award.

