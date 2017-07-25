First-timers win Mount Lorne cross-country race

Mount Lorne’s Magnus Kaltenborn heads towards the finish at the Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on July 16. Twenty-four runners took part in the annual event. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

The Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race was no misadventure for two race rookies.

Mount Lorne’s Magnus Kaltenborn and Whitehorse’s Kristy Petovello, who were in the race for their first time, were top finishers at the 15th annual event on July 16 in Mount Lorne.

“I’ve always wanted to run this one but have never done it before,” said Kaltenborn. “It’s one of the nicest trails I run on. I live out here so I really enjoy these trails.

“I haven’t done any … training this year, but I used to be a competitive (cross-country) skier 10 years ago and I still enjoy running. My girlfriend runs a lot so she’s getting me back into it.”

Kaltenborn, 27, was the top male, finishing the roughly 21-kilometre cross-country course in one hour, 24 minutes and 17 seconds.

Tedd Tucker was second over the line at 1:26:06 and Jason MacKey third at 1:33:45. Whitehorse’s David Eikelboom, who won the race the last four years, was absent from this year’s event.

“I kind of struggled a bit on the back stretch, but that’s part of the fun, I guess,” said Kaltenborn. “Thanks to everyone for putting it on in the community. I’m really glad races like this exist and I wish there were more trail races in the Yukon.”

A total of 24 runners took part, down from 41 last year with many likely scared off by the rain — which actually stopped just before the start of the race.

Petovello, 37, was the top female with a time of 1:45:05.

“I loved it. It was so beautiful,” said Petovello. “The conditions were perfect, the trail was gorgeous — it was great. There’s a hard hill in there … it was a little bit slippery.”

Lindsay Hutchison placed second for women at 1:46:43 and Megan Seiling third at 1:53:38.

Petovello and Hutchison made up the top female relay team in the Reckless Raven 50-Mile Ultra in Whitehorse at the start of the month.

Petovello, who moved to Whitehorse from Victoria last October, was also the top female at the Haeckel Hill Run at the end of May.

“I ran my first marathon a while ago. I ran it because I was celebrating being cancer-free for 10 years and I decided to run a marathon,” said Petovello. “After that I just got hooked.”

Louis Mouchet (27:55) and Bella Mouchet (30:23) were the only two to tackle the event’s five-kilometre course.

The 15th annual raised about $450 for the Mount Lorne Volunteer Fire Department, which hosts the event with Athletics Yukon.

Results

Men

1st Magnus Kaltenborn — 1:24:17

2nd Tedd Tucker — 1:26:06

3rd Jason MacKey — 1:33:45

4th Tom Ullyett — 1:38:48

5th Bill Matiation — 1:43:02

6th Eric Bachi — 1:43:51

7th Ben Harper — 1:43:51

8th Rob Dickson — 1:53:40

9th Ross Keith — 1:55:03

10th Francis Whiteman — 2:04:37

Women

1st Kristy Petovello — 1:45:05

2nd Lindsay Hutchison — 1:46:43

3rd Megan Seiling — 1:53:38

4th Brittany Pearson — 1:56:39

5th Emily Wale — 1:56:39

6th Johanna Smith — 1:57:20

7th Kylie Bird — 1:59:38

8th Christie Harper — 1:59:38

9th Amanda Mouchet — 2:11:16

10th Desiree Hombert — 2:12:50

11th Tiffany Boyd — 2:12:50

12th Valerie Girard — 2:21:37

