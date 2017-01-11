It may be a bit early to say, but the F.H. Collins Warriors senior girls could be starting a dynasty.

The defending Yukon champs started the season with a commanding win, and more than half the roster has another season or two of high school ball before graduating.

The Warriors opened the Super Hoops season with a 49-33 win over the Porter Creek Rams at F.H. Collins Secondary on Jan. 10.

“It was a good first game. I have a big team, I have 15 kids, and played everybody tonight,” said Warriors head coach Christine Kirk.

“We’ve got some Grade 10s and Grade 9s on this team.… The majority of this team is Grade 11, 10 and 9. There are four or five Grade 12s.”

The Warriors, who went 2-2 at the Don Hather Memorial Tournament last week in Skagway, Alaska, opened the game with a 10-0 run and finished the half up 22-14.

Jayden Demchuk led in scoring for the Warriors with 14 points. Teammate Maren Bilsky, one of two Grade 9s on the team, was named her team’s Player of the Game.

“She played awesome defence tonight, so she should be rewarded for that,” said Kirk.

Nila Stenson was named Player of the Game for the Rams.

Rams on upward trajectory: coach

After going winless at the Hather tournament last week in Alaska, the Porter Creek Rams senior boys are finding their groove, says assistant coach Logan Wedge.

“We got better every game, tonight we got better too, so at least we’re trending in the right direction,” said Wedge.

“I like the intensity. The decision-making could always be better, but I don’t think we’ll ever be satisfied with that. There are a lot of good foundational things we can work around here.”

The Rams began the senior boys Super Hoops season with a 67-52 win over the hosting Warriors.

Rams forward Jarrett Peterson led the way for the Rams with 28 points, including the last six baskets for his team, and was named his team’s Player of the Game.

“Not just because of the points he scored, which was quite a few, but a lot of defensive hustle, just trying hard all game,” said Wedge. “He made really good passes too.”

Ralph Hermosa put the most of the board for the Warriors with 12 points and teammate Joemar Albano, who had eight points, was named Warriors’ Player of the Game.

The Super Hoops season continues Friday when the Rams host the Vanier Crusaders, a team going for its sixth straight Yukon senior boys title this season. The action starts at 5 p.m.

