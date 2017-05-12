With membership tripling to 670 over the last five years, it only makes sense the ElderActive events would grow too.

Over 120 participants — thought to be a record for the event — competed in various events at the Spring Gathering at the Canada Games Centre May 5-6.

“It’s growing every year and we see continued growth in the next two years,” said ElderActive Recreation Association president Tom Parlee.

“It was a very successful Spring Gathering. Pickleball was great — we had over 30 people. It’s a growing sport for us.”

In addition to pickleball — a sports similar to tennis played with paddles on a small court — there was carpet bowling, shuffleboard, floor curling, Scrabble and cribbage.

ElderActive, a non-profit founded in 2000 that promotes active living, plans to send a team to the Alaska International Senior Games this August in Fairbanks. So far about 30 athletes are interested in competing in track and field, bocce, golf and possibly pickleball.

In the fall ElderActive will begin plans to send a team to the Canada 55+ Games next summer in Saint John, N.B. Last summer a Yukon team of 98 attended the bienniel Games in Brampton, Ont., and collected 63 medals.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Results

Shuffleboard

1st Kathy Power/Graham MacCannell

2nd Jane Stanyer/David McMurphy

3rd Edna Knight/Kay Goulah

Pickleball division A

1st Brent McLaren/Richard Chambers

2nd Marilyn Mah/ Doug Neill

3rd Ken Kiemele/Bob Lewis

Pickleball division B

1st Paul Warner/ Marion Cowan

2nd Rex Cowan/ Jack Sneider

3rd Heather Sneider/ Roger Hanberg

Carpet bowling

1st Roddy Dale/Elaine Hanulik/Gayle Moffatt/Ron Lister

2nd Dave Boschman/Lois Taylor/Tom Parlee

3rd Judy Lightening/ Dale Gibson/David Robertson