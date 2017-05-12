ElderActive hosts big Spring Gathering
With membership tripling to 670 over the last five years, it only makes sense the ElderActive events would grow too.
Over 120 participants — thought to be a record for the event — competed in various events at the Spring Gathering at the Canada Games Centre May 5-6.
“It’s growing every year and we see continued growth in the next two years,” said ElderActive Recreation Association president Tom Parlee.
“It was a very successful Spring Gathering. Pickleball was great — we had over 30 people. It’s a growing sport for us.”
In addition to pickleball — a sports similar to tennis played with paddles on a small court — there was carpet bowling, shuffleboard, floor curling, Scrabble and cribbage.
ElderActive, a non-profit founded in 2000 that promotes active living, plans to send a team to the Alaska International Senior Games this August in Fairbanks. So far about 30 athletes are interested in competing in track and field, bocce, golf and possibly pickleball.
In the fall ElderActive will begin plans to send a team to the Canada 55+ Games next summer in Saint John, N.B. Last summer a Yukon team of 98 attended the bienniel Games in Brampton, Ont., and collected 63 medals.
Results
Shuffleboard
1st Kathy Power/Graham MacCannell
2nd Jane Stanyer/David McMurphy
3rd Edna Knight/Kay Goulah
Pickleball division A
1st Brent McLaren/Richard Chambers
2nd Marilyn Mah/ Doug Neill
3rd Ken Kiemele/Bob Lewis
Pickleball division B
1st Paul Warner/ Marion Cowan
2nd Rex Cowan/ Jack Sneider
3rd Heather Sneider/ Roger Hanberg
Carpet bowling
1st Roddy Dale/Elaine Hanulik/Gayle Moffatt/Ron Lister
2nd Dave Boschman/Lois Taylor/Tom Parlee
3rd Judy Lightening/ Dale Gibson/David Robertson
