Whitehorse judo clubs Northern Lights and Shiroumakai both collected 17 medals, each with six gold, at the Judo Yukon Open Championships on April 29 at the Canada Games Centre.

That’s not all the two clubs have in common: both also took home a trophy at the end of the day.

Northern Lights Judo (NLJ) won the League Cup for the 2016/17 season. With three points awarded for each gold medal, two for silver and one for bronze throughout the season’s five Yukon events, including Saturday’s championship, Northern Light accumulated 197.

Shiroumakai (SHK) won the Best Performance Trophy for the season with a score of 2.38 — calculated by points divided by club participants.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

Eight clubs were represented at this year’s championship. A total of 66 judokas competed, up from 58 last year, in 111 fights.

Also in attendance were Whitehorse/Mount Lorne’s Golden Horn Judo (GHJ), Carcross’ Hiroshikai Judo (HRK), the Carmacks Judo Club (CJC), Yellowknife’s Kam Lake Judo (KLJ), Anchorage’s Mountain View Judo (MVJ) and Juneau’s Capital City Judo (CCJ).

With KLJ there, it was the third year in a row Judo N.W.T. was represented. KLJ brought a small team of four judokas, but left with five medals. (KLJ’s Zefer Jordison won one in his division and in judo knowledge.)

“The idea is for the two territories to come and exchange in this judo environment, the competition. We always welcome them when they come to Yellowknife in December for the Arctic Open,” said KLJ sensei Maxence Jaillet. “We’re still building that relationship — how we want the two territories to work together.”

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)