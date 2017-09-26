Dog lovers turn out for DPSAY fundraiser

Dog enthusiasts take part in poker run fundraiser hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon in the Chadburn Lake area on Sept. 17. The event raised over $600 for the Mae Bachur Animal Shelter. (Tom Patrick/ Yukon News)

If you’ve ever seen one of Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s paintings of dogs playing poker, you might be interested to hear something similar happened over the weekend in Whitehorse. Well, sort of.

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) hosted a poker run on the Chadburn Lake Recreational Trails on Sept. 17.

In the event people and their dogs ran or walked a course collecting playing cards and the winner was determined by who had the best poker hand at the end.

The fundraiser had 30 participants and their dogs — almost three times as many that attended DPSAY’s first such event two years ago. The event raised over $600 for Whitehorse’s Mae Bachur Animal Shelter.

“We wanted to have something dog related,” said DPSAY board member Adam Robinson. “We wanted to help out dogs. We’re quite pleased (with the turnout).”

Tonja Hinchey drew three kings to take home an Air North roundtrip for two worth $1,000.

Heather Robb, with a pair of kings, took the second place and an All Paws Veterinary Clinic gift certificate for $200.

Victor Leon Munog picked a pair of queens for third place and a $150 gift certificate for the Feedstore/Pet Junction.

The poker run was followed by the Hot Hounds Race No. 4, the final summer event for DPSAY, which hosts dogsled and skijor events during the winter including the Carbon Hill Sled Dog Race.

Contact Tom Patrick at tomp@yukon-news.com

Hot Hounds race results

One-mile bikejor

1st Robert Siefke — 5:40

2nd Adam Robinson — 5:53

3rd Cynthia Corriveau — 6:41

4th Heather Robb — 6:47

Two-mile bikejor

1st Cynthia Corriveau — 7:54

2nd Julien Rouget — 8:34

3rd Adam Robinson — 9:12

One-mile canicross

1st Adam Robinson — 8:35

2nd Grischka Gorski — 8:49

3rd Fin Pescott — 9:37

4th Cynthia Corriveau — 9:42

5th Laura Vinnedge — 10:07

6th Wendy Morrison — 14:59