Helping feed the needy is now par for the course for the Whitehorse Disc Golf Association.

The association helped put food on tables with its second annual WDGA Rendezvous Ice Bowl at the Solstice Disc Golf Course on Feb. 18.

The tournament narrowly surpassed last year’s total with over $1,250 in funds and about 70 kilograms in food for the Whitehorse Food Bank. Sixteen golfers took part.

“I am very happy to have the event be a success for its second year and I’m looking forward to the next one,” said WDGA president Ryan Norquay. “I am extremely grateful for the support from the players, sponsors and the community.”

Whitehorse’s Shane Kilpatrick took the advanced title in a playoff, beating second place’s Noel Sinclair after four playoff holes.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

Sheldon Casselman managed to take third in another playoff, beating defending champ Alan Hill, who was named champion fundraiser at the event.

Josh Paton, Paul Getson and Illiana Paton placed first, second and third in the recreational division.

Mara Paton won best chili and Cole Sinclair topped the Epic Pizza pan toss.

The tournament in Whitehorse was one of over 200 Ice Bowls that took place across North America over the last two months — all with the objective of feeding the needy.

The Ice Bowl initiative was first started by the Kansas City Flying Disc Club out of Missouri in 1996. Since then it has grown to include clubs across North America and has raised over $3.5 million (not counting this year). Last year 13,140 disc golfers played in 218 Ice Bowl events, raising a record $357,452.

WDGA’s Ice Bowl is the most northern of them all.

“I would like to extend an extra special thank you to Erin and Todd Cruickshank, Wayne Rochon, Megan Stallabrass and Josh Paton and for all their volunteer hours. They made my job easier and ensured everything was under control,” added Norquay.

