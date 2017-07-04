Disc golfers out for Whitehorse solstice tourney

Sheldon Casselman claims his first title since winning the Whitehorse Fall Classic in 2015.

It’s easy to spot who the hardcore disc golfers are. They’re the ones chucking discs until 4 a.m. under the midnight sun.

Some golfers did just that during the inaugural Solstice Tournament, hosted by the Whitehorse Disc Golf Association (WDGA) at the Solstice DiscGolfPark June 23-25.

“In the future we’ll call it the Solstice Open and hopefully it will be a sanctioned PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) tournament and we can attract visitors from other clubs Outside — B.C., Alaska — and be a tourism experience,” said WDGA president Ryan Norquay.

“We had a little bit of rain yesterday through the day, but all and all the weather was really good to us and we were able to play midnight glow … doubles both days until almost four in the morning.

“It was a fun weekend and we’re happy to have such good support of the community to have this park to enjoy.”

It was a long weekend for the advanced division golfers, playing two rounds of 22 holes.

Whitehorse’s Sheldon Casselman came out on top for his first title since winning the Whitehorse Fall Classic in 2015.

“It feels good to get back into the win column,” said Casselman. “I’ve been getting second and third, so it’s nice to put in a couple solid rounds in a row and come out on top again.”

Casselman, 34, took the win with a two-over 72 and a six-over 76 for eight over par. Ben Monkman took second with 82 and 79, Alan Hill third with 76 and 90, and Norquay fourth with 81 and 90.

Since the Solstice course, which opened last summer, is so challenging, there’s no shame in finishing over par, said Casselman.

“To shoot under par on this course … is a pretty outstanding score,” said Casselman. “To shoot over in the double digits is not uncommon on this layout…. The layout we have here is top-notch, it’s so hard.

“Disc golf is evolving and holes are getting harder and longer. Ryan and the disc golf association and all of us have done a great job on this new course.”

The inaugural tourney also featured intermediate, women’s and junior divisions.

Over two rounds of 12 holes, Wayne Rochon won the intermediate with 31 and 36 for a 15-stroke win. Alex Oberg and Carl Pearce tied for second.

Carole Dumont pieced together a 43 and 47 to win the women’s divisions. Andrea Norenberg (45, 47) took second and Megan Stallabrass (47, 46) third.

Caiden Cruickshank won the junior title with a 42.

Local players will be back in action at the Canada Day Disc Golf Tournament at the Marsh Lake Community Centre on July 1. Registration is free for the tournament that will be held on the 18-hole course.

Contact Tom Patrick at tomp@yukon-news.com