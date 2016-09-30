Two days of riding dirt bikes equals two days of fun.

That was the idea behind the season-closing event for the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA).

The association held its first two-day event at the Schirmer Family Ranch off the South Klondike Highway over the weekend.

There were endurocross races — a series of short races in which riders are awarded points for placements — on Saturday. Then came harescramble races — in which riders complete as many laps of a course as they can in a set amount of time — on Sunday. And there were some festivities in between as the two-day event came with the option of camping out over night.

“People were able to camp over, have a bit more fun, have a bit more riding and for the dirt bike community it was fantastic,” said YCCMA president Mike Beaman. “People got more out of it. Tim and Sam Schirmer are musicians, they’ve had a couple different bands in town, and they played some music Saturday night with a campfire. It was a good time had by all.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

“It was really excellent. I think we’ll do that again for sure.”

The Schirmer brothers didn’t just rock on the guitars, they rocked on the bikes too. Tim Schirmer was top harescrambler once again. The 18-year-old won the expert division of both harescrambles last summer, the one last month and topped the expert class on Sunday. Sam placed second ahead of Julien Revel in third.

A total of 48 riders took part, just shy of the club record of 51 at the previous event in August.

“We had good turnouts this year, it was a really good season,” said Beaman. “We’re really happy with how things are turning out. We’ve got a more accurate scoring system. We’re just trying to keep doing what we’re doing and keep doing it better every time we do it.”

Harescramble results:

Peewee

1st KJ Raymond (Yamaha)

2nd Sam Watson (Yamaha)

3rd Memphis Nolan (Yamaha)

Mini

1st Cameron Geier (Yamaha)

2nd Cody Adams (Pitster)

3rd Ben Macpherson (Yamaha)

Junior under 15

1st Terje Kristensen (Yamaha)

2nd Austin Larkin (Yamaha)

3rd Seth Adams (Yamaha)

Intermediate B

1st Cole Beaman (Yamaha)

2nd Urs Schirmer (KTM)

3rd Jason Adams (Yamaha)

Intermediate A

1st Gary Rusnak (Yamaha)

2nd James Verville (Yamaha)

3rd Brody Ryckman (Yamaha)

Expert A

1st Tim Schirmer (KTM)

2nd Sam Schirmer (KTM)

3rd Julien Revel (KTM)