When the date of next year’s event has been determined within days of this year’s, it’s a safe bet it went well.

About 220 runners and walkers took part in the Yukon Energy Dempster to Dawson City Solstice Race on June 17.

The second annual event was “absolutely” a success, said Run Dawson’s Jody Beaumont.

“We’ve already picked next year’s date,” said Beaumont. “We moved the marathon start onto the Klondike Highway because there was bridge construction on the Dempster. So for safety and ease we moved it, but everything else was pretty much exactly the same.”

“We had a beautiful day; the weather was incredible,” she added.

Hometown favrouties didn’t disappoing with 14 Dawsonites winning divisions.

Dawson’s Logan Boehmer was the top finisher in the half marathon, 13 minutes faster than the winning time in the inaugural event.

Junior male runner Jack Amos was tops in the 10-kilometre run.

Dawsonites John Steins, Karen DuBois, Alyhea Soliguen and Denielle Glanza all won their divisions in the 10-kilometre run.

Klondikers Kyla Popadynec and Sasha Popadynec notched division wins in the 10-kilometre walk.

Fellow Dawsonites Clayton Buhler and Selwyn Frischling sped to division wins in the five-kilometre run while Lupin Melnychuk, Adam Thom, Marieke Hiensch and Mercy Bigsorrelhorse did the same in the five-kilometre walk.

Whitehorse runners Keith Maguire and Shailyn Drukis were the top male and female in the marathon. Maguire beat last year’s winning time by about six minutes for a new event record.

“We started the longer distances and hour earlier because … last year it was so hot and that really slowed some people down,” said Beaumont. “We definitely had some quick times. Potentially some runners who are a bit more competitive came out.”

Whitehorse’s Alice Frost-Hanberg, Brahm Hyde, Savannah Cash and Reena Coyne won the team relay.

Whitehorse’s Chester Kelly was given the Steve Cash Memorial Award, named for an original Run Dawson member in the 1980s who died not long before the inaugural event.

Kelly was the top master-plus male in the half marathon.

“It goes to someone in the race we’re recognizing for what they bring to the sport or their enthusiasm or things like that,” said Beaumont.

“He had eight family members running in the race. Keith Maguire is his son-in-law. He’s been involved in Yukon sport his whole life, he’s been running for 50 years, he’s completed 34 marathons…. He’s a role model.”

Division winners:

Marathon

Keith Maguire (masters male) — 3:30:08

Michael Buurman (open male) — 3:35:28

Don White (masters-plus male) —3:46:46

Shailyn Drukis (open female) — 4:49:08

Half marathon

Logan Boehmer (open male) — 1:20:55

Rick Brown (masters male) — 1:29:11

Andrea Finner (open female) — 1:44:42

Chester Kelly (masters-plus male) —1:48:05

Kathryne Bruner (masters female) — 1:52:35

Cheryl Klippert (masters-plus female) — 2:10:15

Half marathon walk

Bonnie Love (masters female) — 2:32:21

John Storms (masters male) — 2:16:37

10km run

Jack Amos (junior male) — 36:47

Byron McCormick (open male) — 49:05

Rodney Mcleod (masters male) — 51:04

Cody Adams (bantam male) — 52:55

Valerie Bussieres (masters female) — 53:12

Daphnee Rouleau (open female) — 53:37

John Steins (masters-plus male) —1:10:46

Karen DuBois (masters-plus female) — 1:13:20

Alyhea Soliguen (junior female) — 1:19:57

Denielle Glanza (bantam female) — 1:19:57

10km walk

Judy Kelly (masters-plus female) — 1:13:58

Lyle Leas (masters-plus male) — 1:30:00

Taiga Buurman (bantam male) — 1:31:06

Bernice Blattmann (masters female) — 1:38:21

Kyla Popadynec (open female) — 1:54:53

Sasha Popadynec (bantam female) — 1:54:53

Robert McLean (open male) — 1:58:38

5km run

Naoise Dempsey (bantam male) — 19:58

Clayton Buhler (open male) — 21:35

Betty Burns (open female) — 27:39

Selwyn Frischling (bantam female) — 28:00

Kelli Taylor (masters female) — 28:01

Dagmar Janzen (junior female) — 30:22

John Seguin (masters male) — 32:02

Toni Beninger (masters-plus female) — 50:27

5km walk

Lupin Melnychuk (bantam male) — 49:51

Alisha McLean (open female) — 51:04

Adam Thom (open male) — 51:24

Marieke Hiensch (masters female) — 54:48

Mercy Bigsorrelhorse (bantam female) — 55:48