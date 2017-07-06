Dawson City win streak continues at soccer championships

Indoor or outdoor, Dawson City has the best under-16 soccer team in the territory.
That was clear once again at the end of the 2017 Yukon Soccer Championships, June 23-25 at multiple locations in Whitehorse
Dawson’s U16 co-ed team captured its third straight title at the outdoor championships. The team has also won two indoor Yukon titles over the last couple of years.
“This is the same group,” said Dawson coach Irwin Gaw. “A lot of the same kids have really stuck with the soccer program and I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They really worked hard.”
Dawson went undefeated in five matches at the championship and clinched the title with a 5-2 win over Changing Gears on Sunday. Emily Gaw, Jack Amos, Sarah Nyland, Austin Franks and Teresa Procee scored for Dawson in the final.
“The whole team played very well,” said Irwin. “Parents from Whitehorse came up to me and noted how well the kids play together as a team. They all put in a really strong effort. They passed the ball around really well, they controlled the ball really well, and all around they played great games.”
“A big thanks to Chris Ross, he coached all three Whitehorse (U16) teams,” added Irwin. “He coached all the teams and was there all weekend, so I revally appreciate his efforts and getting the kids out there.”
Contact Tom Patrick at tomp@yukon-news.com
Results
Girls 2004-06
1st Medicine Chest Pharmacy
2nd Driving Force
3rd Jacob’s Industries
U9
1st Sport Yukon
2nd Up North Adventure
3rd Dawson City
U10
1st Canada Flooring
2nd Blue River
3rd Sport Yukon
U11
1st Titan Gaming and Collectables
2nd Whitehorse Optometrist
3rd Yukon Yamaha
U13
1st Robert Service Campground
2nd Titan Service
3rd Marble Slab
U16
1st Dawson City
2nd Changing Gears
3rd Coates Services