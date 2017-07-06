Dawson City win streak continues at soccer championships

Tom Patrick/Yukon News Players from Coates Services and Sport Yukon fight for the ball during the U16 bronze match at the 2017 Yukon Soccer Championships on June 25 at Selkirk Elementary.

Indoor or outdoor, Dawson City has the best under-16 soccer team in the territory.

That was clear once again at the end of the 2017 Yukon Soccer Championships, June 23-25 at multiple locations in Whitehorse

Dawson’s U16 co-ed team captured its third straight title at the outdoor championships. The team has also won two indoor Yukon titles over the last couple of years.

“This is the same group,” said Dawson coach Irwin Gaw. “A lot of the same kids have really stuck with the soccer program and I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They really worked hard.”

Dawson went undefeated in five matches at the championship and clinched the title with a 5-2 win over Changing Gears on Sunday. Emily Gaw, Jack Amos, Sarah Nyland, Austin Franks and Teresa Procee scored for Dawson in the final.

“The whole team played very well,” said Irwin. “Parents from Whitehorse came up to me and noted how well the kids play together as a team. They all put in a really strong effort. They passed the ball around really well, they controlled the ball really well, and all around they played great games.”

“A big thanks to Chris Ross, he coached all three Whitehorse (U16) teams,” added Irwin. “He coached all the teams and was there all weekend, so I revally appreciate his efforts and getting the kids out there.”

Results

Girls 2004-06

1st Medicine Chest Pharmacy

2nd Driving Force

3rd Jacob’s Industries

U9

1st Sport Yukon

2nd Up North Adventure

3rd Dawson City

U10

1st Canada Flooring

2nd Blue River

3rd Sport Yukon

U11

1st Titan Gaming and Collectables

2nd Whitehorse Optometrist

3rd Yukon Yamaha

U13

1st Robert Service Campground

2nd Titan Service

3rd Marble Slab

U16

1st Dawson City

2nd Changing Gears

3rd Coates Services