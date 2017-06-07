The Yukon Elementary Track and Field Meet surpassed the 200 mark in registration thanks to one school willing to make the drive to town.

Carmacks’ Tantalus Community School competed at the Yukon Schools Athletic Association’s meet for the first time on June 2 at F.H. Collins Secondary. Tantalus was the only community school at the meet that had 202 registered athletes including ones from Whitehorse Elementary, Jack Hulland, Takhini, Christ the King, Emilie-Tremblay and Elijah Smith schools.

“It’s just a great event. We wanted to come last year but it was the same day as our grad, but this year it was different days so we had the opportunity to come and the students were excited,” said Tantalus coach Denine McDonald. “It’s a great event to be at and we had a ton of fun.”

Tantalus, which has a student body of about 110 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, sent a team of eight to the meet, and won seven ribbons for top-three finishes.

In fact, twin sisters Winter and Autumn Tricker, and Tantalus schoolmate Jamie Skookum, swept the podium in the Grade 6 girls 1,500-metre.

“We did pretty well for a small school,” said McDonald. “We’ll be back. It’s been wonderful.”

Though it was Tantalus’ first time at the fourth annual track meet, the school has a long history of running. The school hosted the 40th annual Carmacks Ridge Run last month with 590 students from 19 Yukon schools participating.

“Big thank you to the sports school students from F.H.C. who were the monitors at all stations for the elementary track meet,” said YSAA executive director Marc Senecal in an email to the News.

