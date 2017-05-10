Before there was the Kluane Chilkat bike relay or the Klondike Trail ‘98 relay, there was the Carmacks Ridge Run.

Though maybe not as big as the other two, the Carmacks event will likely go down as the biggest youth running event in the territory this year.

The 40th annual Carmacks Ridge Run, hosted by the Tantalus Community School, saw a record turnout in Carmacks on May 5.

“It was a huge success,” said Tantalus principal Morgan Douglas-Alexander.

The four-decade old event had 590 students from 19 Yukon schools compete. Following the five-, three- and one-kilometre runs, there were some big appetites to feed. Organizers served up seven kilograms of pasta salad, “gallons” of juice and over 700 hotdogs at the post-race barbeque with Carmacks mayor Lee Bodie working the grill.

Kyle Nightingale/Government of Yukon

“We normally get between 400 and 450 … and 12 to 15 schools,” said Douglas-Alexander. “The kids had fun, the weather was perfect, it was just a really great day. It was one of those ah-ha moments where I go, ‘This is why I’m in education.’ The kids were fabulous, everyone of them.”

Female division winners

Novice: Jada Wheeler

Atom: Ruby Ferland

Juvenile: Hannah Jirousek

Junior: Hannah Deuling

Peewee: Winter Tricker

Bantam: Anju Perren

Midget: Abi Freeman

Adult: Amy Day-Janz

Masters: Maura Sullivan

Male division winners

Novice: Travis Smith

Atom: Cody Adams

Juvenile: Gary Schulze

Junior: Nathen Blackjack

Peewee: Simon Connell

Bantam: Naoisa Dempsey

Midget: Ben Kishchuk

Adult: Bryan Clubbe

Masters: Alain Desrochers