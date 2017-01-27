It’s fair to say judo has a grip on Carcross.

Hiroshikai Judo Club hosted its fifth annual Carcross Judo Championships at the Ghuch Tla Community School on Jan. 21.

Forty-six athletes representing four clubs — Hiroshikai (HRK), Golden Horn Judo (GHJ), Shiroumakai Judo (SHK) and Northern Lights Judo (NLJ) — competed in the shiai (contest).

Carcross had been without a judo club for about a decade before the current Hiroshikai club was founded by Beverly James in 2012. James received an honourary black belt in September to commemorate her many years of contribution to the sport in Yukon.

Male U8

1st William Biais (NLJ)

2nd Eddie Scheider (GHJ),

2nd Corvus Johnstone (GHJ)

3rd FX Blais (NLJ)

Male U12 under-48 kg

1st Ashlin Norquay (SHK)

2nd Samuel Bradet (SHK)

3rd Alex Penner (HSK)

Male U12 under-45 kg

Sandy Neumann/Judo Yukon

1st Gabriel Racine (SHK)

2nd Dawson Penner (HSK)

3rd Jaxon Champagne (GHJ)

Male U14 under-54 kg

1st Ove Maxfield (SHK)

2nd Daniel Tonner (SHK)

3rd Jonathan Racine (SHK)

Male U14 under-40 kg

1st Jayden Iskra (SHK)

2nd Dalton Penner (HSK)

3rd Wyatt Burnett (SHK)

Female under-53 kg

1st Cassi Jensen (SHK)

2nd Megan Roach (SHK)

Female U12 under-45 kg

1st Anya Bellon (GHJ)

2nd Vivian Blanchard (SHK)

3rd Noemie Laframboise (SHK)

Female U12 under-30 kg

1st Jaymi Hinchey (NLJ)

2nd Anneke Aasman (NLJ)

3rd Samara Jacob (NLJ)

Mixed U8

1st Eddie Schneider (GHJ)

2nd Bartosz Losinski (NLJ)

2nd Corvus Johnstone (GHJ)

3rd Elyse-Anne Pacaud (NLJ)

Mixed U10 under-39 kg

1st Kayoni Camillery (NLJ)

2nd Ava Shewen (NLJ)

3rd Ellison Pond (GHJ)

Mixed U10 under-32 kg

1st William Pacaud (NLJ)

2nd Gavin Dixon (SHK)

3rd Lucy Aasman (NLJ)

Mixed U10 under-31 kg

1st Wiktoria Losinska (NLJ)

2nd Kenai Bryden (HSK)

3rd Lia Hinchey (NLJ)

Mixed U12 under-35 kg

1st Jaymi Hinchey (NLJ)

2nd Kaleb Parry (NLJ)

3rd Artur Losinski (NLJ)

Knowledge (beginner)

1st Alex Penner (HSK)

2nd Dawson Penner (HSK)

3rd Noemi Laframboise (SHK)

Knowledge (intermediate)

1st Lia Hinchey (NLJ)

2nd Samara Jacob (NLJ)

3rd Anneke Aasman (NLJ)

Knowledge (advanced)

1st Jay Iskra (SHK)

2nd Daniel Tonner (SHK)

3rd Wyatt Burnett (SHK)