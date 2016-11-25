Awards galore were bestowed at the Sport Yukon Member Awards Ceremony at the Yukon Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Active Member Awards for 19 Yukon sport organizations were presented to 112 Yukon athletes, coaches and volunteers at the 41st annual ceremony.

This year’s awards ceremony has been split into two separate evenings. Sport Yukon’s “major awards,” such as international and territorial male and female athletes of the year, and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Dec. 15 at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.

“This was done to reduce the looooong (sic) evening, and to be able to highlight the Sport Yukon member organizations more,” said Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky in a media release.

Basketball Yukon

Most Valuable Player — Jetta Bilsky

Most Valuable Player — Ian New

Most Dedicated Player — Maren Bilsky

Most Dedicated Player — Chad Williams

Up and Comer — Sammy Demchuck

Up and Comer — Miguel Portea

Equine Association of Yukon

Equestrian Team Award — Spirit Riders 4H Drill Team

Long-Time Volunteer to Yukon Equestrian Competitions — Inge Sumanik

Long-Time Yukon Horse Community Volunteer — Heidi Miller

Yukon Horse Community Volunteer of the Year — Elsie Wain

Yukon Gymnastics Association

Most Improved Pre-Competitive — Olivia Vangel

Hardest Working Pre-Competitive — Cydney Williams

Most Improved Competitive — Kalina Morrison

Hardest Working Competitive — Ava Jampolsky

Athlete of the Year — Hailey Sherman

Sportsmanlike — Emily King

Athletics Yukon

Walker of the Year — John Storms

Thrower of the Year — Alysha Gullison

Runner of the Year — Brendan Morphet

Masters Athlete of the Year — Brenda Dion

Youth Athlete of the Year — Jack Amos

Yukon Orienteering Association

Female Athlete of the Year — Pia Blake

Male Athlete of the Year — Leif Blake

Volunteer of the Year — Sabine Schweiger

Arctic Edge Skating Club

Athlete of the Year — Mikayla Kramer

Most Improved Senior Skater — Tessa Moore

Most Improved Intermediate Skater — Lenneah Timmermans

Most Improved Junior Skater — Mikayla McCain

Sportsmanship Award — Natalie Austin

Program Assistant of the Year — Sarah Milton

CanSkater of the Year — Natilee Thompson

Yukon Curling Association

Most Improved Athlete — Alex Kopan

Team of the Year-Mixed Doubles — Robert and Jody Smallwood

Coach of the Year — Chris Meger

Junior Team of the Year — Alyssa Meger

Junior Team of the Year — Emily Matthews

Junior Team of the Year — Peyton L’Henaff

Junior Team of the Year — Zaria Netro

Special Olympics Yukon

Male Athlete of the Year — Owen Munroe

Female Athlete of the Year — Rachel Dawson

Male Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Albert Bill

Female Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Alanna Dene

Heather Miller Sport Volunteer of the Year — Tanya Sage

Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year — Dan Austin

Whitehorse Glacier Bears

Junior Development Award — Alex Petriw

Junior Development Award — Ella Pollock-Shepherd

Junior Development Award — Amelia Barrault

Junior Development Award — Emma Boyd

Junior Development Award — Liam Diamond

Junior Development Award — Brooklyn Massie

Junior Development Award — Meghan Pennington

Junior Development Award — Cassidy Cairns

Junior Development Award — Aidan Harvey

Senior Development Award — Luke Bakica

Senior Development Award — Donovan Bielz

Volunteer of the Year — Cameron Kinscote

Hockey Yukon

Volunteer of the Year — Louise Blanchard

Cross Country Yukon

Athlete of the Year — Amanda Thomson

University Athlete of the Year — Marcus Deuling

Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Michael Kischuk

Coach of the Year — Jan Downing

Volunteer of the Year — Fran Nyman

Media Person of the Year — Tom Patrick

Yukon Soccer Association

Legacy Award — Hannelore Hoefs

Legacy Award — Kim King

Legacy Award — Geoff Woodhouse

Contagious Mountain Bike Club

Outstanding Volunteer Award — Heather Leduc

Outstanding Volunteer Award — Sandro Holzinger

Chris McNeill Trail Steward Award — Carrie Burbidge

Snowboard Yukon

Most Improved Rider — Ben Shier

Female Rider of the Year — Rachel Macintosh

Male Rider of the Year — Tim Schirmer

Shredder of the Year — Lewis Bunce

Sportsperson of the Year — Riley Boland

Volunteer of the Year — Jarrid Davy

Alpine Ski Association

Most Improved U12 Male — Axel Andserson

Most Improved U12 Female — Jordan Minifie

Most Improved U14 Male — Naoise Dempsey

Most Improved U14 Female — Rosa Martens-DeRepentigny

Most Improved U16 Male — Manas Toews

Most Improved U16 Female — Felicity Vangel

Athlete of the Year U12 Male — Clayton Chapman

Athlete of the Year U12 Female — Anna Potvin

Athlete of the Year U14 Male — Liam Diamond

Athlete of the Year U14 Female — Mollie Fraser

Athlete of the Year U16 Male — Shane Orban

Athlete of the Year U16 Female — Katie Vowk

Volleyball Yukon

Female Player of the Year — Alice Frost

Life Time Achievement Award — Peter Grundmanis

Male Player of the Year — Morgan Schmidt

Biathlon Yukon

Female Athlete of the Year — Nadia Moser

Male Athlete of the Year — Liam Adel

Male Rookie of the Year — Aidan Adel

Young Biathlete of the Year — Isidore Champagne

Female Rookie of the Year — Veronica Porter

Snowshoe Biathlete of the Year — Bruce Wilson

Swim Yukon

Senior National Swimmer of the Year — Bronwyn Pasloski

National Swimmer of the Year — Cassis Lindsay

National Swimmer of the Year — Rennes Lindsay

National Swimmer of the Year — Hannah Kingscote

Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Thomas Bakica

Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Adrian Robinson

Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Amelia Ford

Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Thomas Gishler

Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Kaussua Dreyer

Freestyle Ski Association

Jumps and Bumps Most Improved — Konrad Simpson

Jumps and Bumps Sportsperson of the Year — Sapphira Oettli

Sportsman of the Year — Niko Rodden

Sportsman of the Year — Argus Huggard

Development Most Improved — Christopher Arsenault

Competitive Male Athlete of the Year — Etienne Geoffroy

Competitive Most Improved — Evyn Dinn