Athletes, coaches, volunteers honoured at awards ceremony
Awards galore were bestowed at the Sport Yukon Member Awards Ceremony at the Yukon Convention Centre on Wednesday.
Active Member Awards for 19 Yukon sport organizations were presented to 112 Yukon athletes, coaches and volunteers at the 41st annual ceremony.
This year’s awards ceremony has been split into two separate evenings. Sport Yukon’s “major awards,” such as international and territorial male and female athletes of the year, and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Dec. 15 at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.
“This was done to reduce the looooong (sic) evening, and to be able to highlight the Sport Yukon member organizations more,” said Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky in a media release.
Basketball Yukon
Most Valuable Player — Jetta Bilsky
Most Valuable Player — Ian New
Most Dedicated Player — Maren Bilsky
Most Dedicated Player — Chad Williams
Up and Comer — Sammy Demchuck
Up and Comer — Miguel Portea
Equine Association of Yukon
Equestrian Team Award — Spirit Riders 4H Drill Team
Long-Time Volunteer to Yukon Equestrian Competitions — Inge Sumanik
Long-Time Yukon Horse Community Volunteer — Heidi Miller
Yukon Horse Community Volunteer of the Year — Elsie Wain
Yukon Gymnastics Association
Most Improved Pre-Competitive — Olivia Vangel
Hardest Working Pre-Competitive — Cydney Williams
Most Improved Competitive — Kalina Morrison
Hardest Working Competitive — Ava Jampolsky
Athlete of the Year — Hailey Sherman
Sportsmanlike — Emily King
Athletics Yukon
Walker of the Year — John Storms
Thrower of the Year — Alysha Gullison
Runner of the Year — Brendan Morphet
Masters Athlete of the Year — Brenda Dion
Youth Athlete of the Year — Jack Amos
Yukon Orienteering Association
Female Athlete of the Year — Pia Blake
Male Athlete of the Year — Leif Blake
Volunteer of the Year — Sabine Schweiger
Arctic Edge Skating Club
Athlete of the Year — Mikayla Kramer
Most Improved Senior Skater — Tessa Moore
Most Improved Intermediate Skater — Lenneah Timmermans
Most Improved Junior Skater — Mikayla McCain
Sportsmanship Award — Natalie Austin
Program Assistant of the Year — Sarah Milton
CanSkater of the Year — Natilee Thompson
Yukon Curling Association
Most Improved Athlete — Alex Kopan
Team of the Year-Mixed Doubles — Robert and Jody Smallwood
Coach of the Year — Chris Meger
Junior Team of the Year — Alyssa Meger
Junior Team of the Year — Emily Matthews
Junior Team of the Year — Peyton L’Henaff
Junior Team of the Year — Zaria Netro
Special Olympics Yukon
Male Athlete of the Year — Owen Munroe
Female Athlete of the Year — Rachel Dawson
Male Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Albert Bill
Female Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Alanna Dene
Heather Miller Sport Volunteer of the Year — Tanya Sage
Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year — Dan Austin
Whitehorse Glacier Bears
Junior Development Award — Alex Petriw
Junior Development Award — Ella Pollock-Shepherd
Junior Development Award — Amelia Barrault
Junior Development Award — Emma Boyd
Junior Development Award — Liam Diamond
Junior Development Award — Brooklyn Massie
Junior Development Award — Meghan Pennington
Junior Development Award — Cassidy Cairns
Junior Development Award — Aidan Harvey
Senior Development Award — Luke Bakica
Senior Development Award — Donovan Bielz
Volunteer of the Year — Cameron Kinscote
Hockey Yukon
Volunteer of the Year — Louise Blanchard
Cross Country Yukon
Athlete of the Year — Amanda Thomson
University Athlete of the Year — Marcus Deuling
Most Improved Athlete of the Year — Michael Kischuk
Coach of the Year — Jan Downing
Volunteer of the Year — Fran Nyman
Media Person of the Year — Tom Patrick
Yukon Soccer Association
Legacy Award — Hannelore Hoefs
Legacy Award — Kim King
Legacy Award — Geoff Woodhouse
Contagious Mountain Bike Club
Outstanding Volunteer Award — Heather Leduc
Outstanding Volunteer Award — Sandro Holzinger
Chris McNeill Trail Steward Award — Carrie Burbidge
Snowboard Yukon
Most Improved Rider — Ben Shier
Female Rider of the Year — Rachel Macintosh
Male Rider of the Year — Tim Schirmer
Shredder of the Year — Lewis Bunce
Sportsperson of the Year — Riley Boland
Volunteer of the Year — Jarrid Davy
Alpine Ski Association
Most Improved U12 Male — Axel Andserson
Most Improved U12 Female — Jordan Minifie
Most Improved U14 Male — Naoise Dempsey
Most Improved U14 Female — Rosa Martens-DeRepentigny
Most Improved U16 Male — Manas Toews
Most Improved U16 Female — Felicity Vangel
Athlete of the Year U12 Male — Clayton Chapman
Athlete of the Year U12 Female — Anna Potvin
Athlete of the Year U14 Male — Liam Diamond
Athlete of the Year U14 Female — Mollie Fraser
Athlete of the Year U16 Male — Shane Orban
Athlete of the Year U16 Female — Katie Vowk
Volleyball Yukon
Female Player of the Year — Alice Frost
Life Time Achievement Award — Peter Grundmanis
Male Player of the Year — Morgan Schmidt
Biathlon Yukon
Female Athlete of the Year — Nadia Moser
Male Athlete of the Year — Liam Adel
Male Rookie of the Year — Aidan Adel
Young Biathlete of the Year — Isidore Champagne
Female Rookie of the Year — Veronica Porter
Snowshoe Biathlete of the Year — Bruce Wilson
Swim Yukon
Senior National Swimmer of the Year — Bronwyn Pasloski
National Swimmer of the Year — Cassis Lindsay
National Swimmer of the Year — Rennes Lindsay
National Swimmer of the Year — Hannah Kingscote
Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Thomas Bakica
Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Adrian Robinson
Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Amelia Ford
Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Thomas Gishler
Territorial Swimmer of the Year — Kaussua Dreyer
Freestyle Ski Association
Jumps and Bumps Most Improved — Konrad Simpson
Jumps and Bumps Sportsperson of the Year — Sapphira Oettli
Sportsman of the Year — Niko Rodden
Sportsman of the Year — Argus Huggard
Development Most Improved — Christopher Arsenault
Competitive Male Athlete of the Year — Etienne Geoffroy
Competitive Most Improved — Evyn Dinn
