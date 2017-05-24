Yukon News

Almost 200 turn out for school badminton event

Tom Patrick Wednesday May 24, 2017

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

Teagan Wiebe from Jack Hulland Elementary School gets ready for a shot during the YSAA Badminton Smash May 17. A total of 197 players from 13 Yukon schools participated in the two-day event.

It was a smash. Just ask the birdies.

Nearly 200 Yukon students took part in the YSAA Badminton Smash May 17-18 at the Canada Games Centre.

A total of 165 players from 10 Yukon elementary schools and 32 from Whitehorse’s three secondary schools took part in the event hosted by the Yukon Schools Athletic Association.

Before this year YSAA’s annual badminton event was a competitive tournament for Grade 7s held in two locations on one day.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

Sawyer Adams from Holy Family smashes an overhead shot.

Last week it was non-competitive — no playoffs, no medals, no banners — held over two days at one location.

“(The) change was to allow for six courts — no elementary school has six courts — and to avoid inconvenience of shutting down two school gyms for the event,” said YSAA executive director Marc Senecal in an email to the News.

“It worked out well as all players were guaranteed nine games versus the traditional five. Also no players are eliminated and play all day as there was no playoff round, (just) round robin all day.”

