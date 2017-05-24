It was a smash. Just ask the birdies.

Nearly 200 Yukon students took part in the YSAA Badminton Smash May 17-18 at the Canada Games Centre.

A total of 165 players from 10 Yukon elementary schools and 32 from Whitehorse’s three secondary schools took part in the event hosted by the Yukon Schools Athletic Association.

Before this year YSAA’s annual badminton event was a competitive tournament for Grade 7s held in two locations on one day.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

Last week it was non-competitive — no playoffs, no medals, no banners — held over two days at one location.

“(The) change was to allow for six courts — no elementary school has six courts — and to avoid inconvenience of shutting down two school gyms for the event,” said YSAA executive director Marc Senecal in an email to the News.

“It worked out well as all players were guaranteed nine games versus the traditional five. Also no players are eliminated and play all day as there was no playoff round, (just) round robin all day.”