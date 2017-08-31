13-year-old tops One-Miler race

Emily Kralish-Seguin, right, tries to out run her mom Anett Kralisch at the Baked One-Miler on Aug. 22 in downtown Whitehorse. Only nine people participated in this year’s race. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s Isaac O’Brien says the one-mile is one of his favourite distances to run. He had good reason to like this week.

The 13-year-old was the top finisher in the Baked Cafe One-Miler in downtown Whitehorse on Aug. 22.

O’Brien finished the course along the waterfront trail in six minutes and 14 seconds, a little off his personal best.

“I feel really good about it,” said O’Brien. “I think this year I got 10 seconds faster in training at the track. This is probably my favourite (event).

“It’s one of my favourite distances because I usually like doing the 1.5(-kilometre) and that’s pretty relevant to this. And it’s quick; it’s not as far as like trail runs. You still have to pace yourself.”

O’Brien represented Yukon at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games last month Toronto, on the track (800- and 1,200-metre), the field (high jump and javelin) and in cross-country running. He placed 10th overall (ninth for males) at last year’s One-Miler with a time 12 seconds slower.

A total of nine runners and walkers took part in this week’s One-Miler, hosted by Athletics Yukon, down from 24 last year.

Walker John Storms came second overall at 7:58 and fellow walker Bonnie Love finished in 11:01.

Some Yu Schotts gave it their best shot.

Cali Yu Schott was the top female at 9:35, tying her dad Ben who was second for male runners.

Melissa Yu Schott was the second female at 10:56, tying Theo Yu Schott, the third place male.

Instead of racing full out many of the adult runners ran with their children, like Anett Kralisch, who last week was the top female at the Yukon 10-kilometre Road Race Championship. Kralisch tied for third for females with her daughter Emily Kralish-Seguin.

Contact Tom Patrick at tomp@yukon-news.com