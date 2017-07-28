116 Team Yukon athletes bound for Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg

Whitehorse cyclist David Jackson is one of 116 athletes on Team Yukon bound for the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, Man., July 28 to Aug. 13. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

Let the Games begin!

Following months of preparation, 116 athletes Team Yukon athletes will compete at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg July 28 to Aug. 13.

Dawson City’s Jack Amos will be Team Yukon’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony tonight. The 16-year-old athletics competitor will compete in the 1,500- and 5,000-metre events on the track.

Amos won two gold in track at the Jack Brow Memorial Track and Field Meet earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C. and gold in the 3,000-metre at the Alberta Indoor Track and Field Championships in March. He also captured three medals for Yukon in snowshoeing at the 2016 Arctic Winter Games and won the midget male title at the 2016 B.C. Cross Country Championships.

“There were a few people’s names put forward and we thought Jack would ultimately be the best candidate based on all his accomplishments this year,” said Yukon Chef de Mission Trevor Twardochleb. “The fact that Athletics (Yukon) nominated him speaks volumes on his leadership. The fact that he’s also from Dawson City and shows a real commitment to his sport and to giving back to his sport … and he seems like just a nice young man, I think it’ll be a big honour for him and for us for him to carry in our flag.”

Highlighting the depth of Yukon talent are five Yukon athletes who will compete both weeks of the Games in two different sports.

Jayden Demchuk, Peyton Twardochleb and Alice Frost-Hanberg will compete in soccer the first week and volleyball the second. As if two sports were not enough, Frost-Hanberg won a bronze in canoe racing at the North American Indigenous Games last week in Toronto.

Jetta Bilsky will compete in basketball and volleyball, and James Russell in athletics and soccer.

“They’re all very prepared, they’ve been working extremely hard this whole summer,” said Team Yukon assistant Chef de Mission Tracey Bilsky. “We have a few two-sport athletes…. The fact that we have athletes who can train for two different sports for Canada Games shows some major commitment.”

Unlike the 2013 Games, Yukon will not be represented in tennis and golf, but will be in beach volleyball for the first time. Max Clarke and Benjamin Grundmanis, who played beach volleyball at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games, will hit the sand next week.

“These are the same two, which is fantastic because they have that experience from westerns,” said Tracey, who is also executive director of Sport Yukon. “They’re two years older, and stronger, and we were thrilled that they want to represent us again.”

Yukon was represented in canoe/kayak for the first time at the 2013 Games in Sherbrooke, Que., by two paddlers. This time there are seven.

“That shows the growth of that association,” said Tracey. “Flatwater Yukon (coach) Dan Girouard has done a fantastic job recruiting kids. He’s really built that program. They have lots of athletes and it’s nice to see them showcased at the Canada Games.

“They don’t compete the first week, they compete the second, but they’re going down tomorrow (Friday) so they can train in Winnipeg to be ready.”

Team Yukon also includes 19 coaches, nine managers, six mission staff, two technical support staff, one athlete assistant, one Chef de Mission and one assistant Chef de Mission, as well as a photographer and communications person.

There are 116 athletes on Team Yukon, but there’ll be 117 Yukoners competing in Winnipeg, at last count. Whitehorse’s Tomas Jirousek, who has rowed for McGill University for the past couple seasons, will row for Team Quebec in the first week of the Games. He was asked to tryout for the team after being spotted at a regatta while rowing for McGill.

Yukon didn’t win a single medal at the 2013 Games in Sherbrooke, but won four at the 2009 Games in P.E.I. with two bronze and two gold — the territory’s first-ever gold at the Summer Games — won by swimmer Alexandra Gabor.

Contact Tom Patrick at tomp@yukon-news.com

Athletics

Jack Amos

Jamie Duke

Camille Galloway

Alysha Gullison

Kieran Halliday

Brahm Hyde

Dominic Korn

Kate Londero

Darby McIntyre

Joe Parker

James Russell

Hannah Shier

Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

Coach — Kristen Johnston

Coach — Lisa-Marie Vowk

Coach — Don White

Manager — Aidan Bradley

Athlete assistant — Jerome McIntyre

Basketball (female)

McKenzie Amundson-Briggs

Jetta Bilsky

Maren Bilsky

Landyn Blisner

Sheridan Curteanu

Sammy Demchuk

Emily Johnson

Dylan Massie

Dannica Nelson

Maggie O’Conner Brook

Krysha Rubio

Nila Stinson

Coach — Tyler Bradford

Coach —Diedre Davidson

Manager — Claire Abbott

Basketball (male)

Ralph Hermosa

Ryan Hindson

Joshua Kearney

Will Klassen

Dave Mindanao

Ian New

Wyatt Peterson

Josh Rumbaoa

Chris Sabio

Patrick Tesoro

Grayson Turner

Chad Williams

Coach —Tim Brady

Coach —Mark Hureau

Manager — Zachary Giczi

Canoe/kayak

Savannah Cash

Emily Crist

Julianne Girouard

Maeve McManus

Rogan Parry

Cole Wilkie-Hobus

Danica Wilkie-Hobus

Coach — Dan Girouard

Manager — Kim Hobus

Technical support —Fearghus Vincent

Road cycling

David Jackson

Coach —Trena Irving

Technical support —Dean Eyre

Soccer (female)

Reena Coyne

Jayden Demchuk

Maggie Fekete

Alice Frost-Hanberg

Malorie Hanson

Jamie Joe-Hudson

Tyra Jones

Jenika Lindley

Taliya Lindley

Mary Londero

Samantha Ng

Abby Rich

Bayly Scoffin

Jasmine Sealy

Dana Sellars

Peyton Twardochleb

Charlotte van Randen

Kamryn Williamson

Coach — Jake Hanson

Coach — Carmen Lindsay

Manager — Sarah Hanson

Soccer (male)

Cody Amaral

Marek Boulerice

Skyler Bryant

Ewan Campbell

Jake Charlton

Alvaro Diaz Vega

Rhys Faragher

Ewan Halliday

Matthias Hoenisch

Sahcho Jack

Ben Kishchuk

Simon Kishchuk

Carl Knickle

Felix Maltais

Tyler Milton

James Russell

Ethan Vanderkley

Dawson Weir

Coach — Edgar Musonda

Coach — Marten Sealy

Manager — Paul Kishchuk

Swimming

Thomas Bakica

Emma Boyd

Cassidy Cairns

Kassua Dreyer

Aidan Harvey

Hannah Kingscote

Rennes Lindsay

Brooklyn Massie

Alex Petriw

Ella Shepherd

Coach — Malwina Bukszowana

Manager — Douglas Petriw

Volleyball (female)

Jetta Bilsky

Thea Carey

Jayden Demchuk

Alice Frost-Hanberg

Skye Hanson

Sarah Hardie

Katelyn Holway

Mykhaila McInroy

Kendra Peters

Peyton Twardochleb

Katie Vowk

Caelon Workman

Coach — Melissa Laluk

Coach — Caroline Holway

Manager — Grainne Workman

Volleyball (male)

Leo Bardubitzki

Griffin Bisson

Brendan Cabardo-Atkin

Seth Carey

CeeJay Dumadag

Austin Hayduck

Quinn Howard

Austin Shaw

Arcel Siosan

Manas Toews

Zach Zimmermann

Coach — D’Arcy Hill

Coach — Marc Senecal

Manager — Mike Toews

Beach volleyball

Max Clarke

Benjamin Grundmanis

Coach — Matthew Taylor

Mission Staff

Samantha Burgis

Marie Cairns

Diana Dryburgh

Helen Anne Girouard

Sarah Lewis

Jenny Pope

Sue Richards

Lisa-Marie Vowk

Chef de Mission — Trevor Twardochleb

Assistant Chef de Mission — Tracey Bilsky