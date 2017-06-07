Motorcycle racing comes with inherent risks. Whitehorse’s Mia Raymond was reminded of that over the weekend.

At the start of the mini bike race at the Mosquito Enduro-X event hosted by the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) south of Whitehorse on June 4, the 10-year-old ran into trouble.

Metres from the start line Raymond toppled over and found herself trapped under a competitor’s bike. Spectators and organizers stormed the track to pull the bike off her as others stopped the race.

But Raymond wasn’t done for the day. Just as the race was about to restart, she could be heard saying from the sideline: “I still want to race.” To the surprise of seemingly everyone, she got back on her bike and did the race.

“I didn’t want to stay out of the race because I still wanted to race,” said Raymond. “I hadn’t raced since last year so I was really looking forward to it. I didn’t want to wreck the first one, so I wanted to get back out again. It wasn’t my leg or anything, so I couldn’t not ride. I could still ride so I wanted to get up and do it again.”

Raymond, who had on all the mandatory safety gear, set a good example for other young racers, said Raymond’s mom Laura Whitty.

“She got back out right away and gave her — it’s all I could ask for,” she said. “You might fall down, but you get back up and finish the race.”

The endurocross — a series of short races in which riders are awarded points for placements — was held at the Schirmer Family Ranch off the South Klondike Highway.

It was the YCCMA’s first event of the season and had record of 59 riders register over seven divisions.

The YCCMA has three more days of racing planned for the year with a harescramble race on Aug. 20, followed by a weekend of racing with another endurocross Sept. 16 and a second harescramble Sept. 17.

Contact Tom Patrick at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Results:

Peewee

1st Damen Tonner

2nd KJ Raymond

3rd Memphis Nolan

Mini

1st Damen Tonner

2nd Seth Adams

3rd Aven Muir

Junior under-15

1st Ken Stalder

2nd Coldby Hadley

3rd Ben Macpherson

Junior over-15

1st Terje Kristensen

2nd Austin Larkin

3rd Ryder Burlotte

Intermediate B

1st Ben Labelle

2nd Cole Beaman

3rd Gary Rusnak

Intermediate A

1st Richie Law

2nd Neil Ryckman

3rd Dewan Houde

Expert A

1st Tim Schirmer

2nd Sam Schirmer

3rd Nic MacDougal