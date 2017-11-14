Yukon ranchers actually love the elk

Don’t lump LaPrairie Bison Ranch in with farmers who want to cull the herd

Area ranchers actually love the elk

This is in response to the Nov. 1 article by Lori Fox, “Elk population a headache to farmers.”

We rather resent having a photo of the elk on our ranch used for your article, implying that we are one of the farmers who take issue with the elk on our land.

We are not even in Brad Cathers’ riding of Lake Laberge but in the Kluane riding. Our sentiments toward the elk are quite the opposite: We miss seeing them around our property accessing the corridors we created for their movement. The bull elk can often be heard bugling in September and October through the corridor near our home.

We remember that we did not put in claims for elk damage, unlike some farmers who do not remember the $175,000 claimed in elk damages. Why aren’t the recipients of claims listed?

We made land available to the wildlife branch for the elk tick project, so the elk could be corralled and treated. The project probably contributed to the successful birthing of calves from mothers who were treated for ticks. But that was in 2008 and can hardly be used as the reason for the current population explosion.

Like farmers on the prairies with the deer problem, there will always be some conflict between wildlife and farmers. Now that deer are moving into Yukon, will they be hunted too?

Brad Cathers, your solution of hunting the elk to extinction is a bad idea, much like when the bison were on the Alaska Highway and the Yukon News headline was “Renegade bison to be shot.”

Virginia and Cliff LaPrairie LaPrairie Bison Ranch

Previous story
Wyatt’s World
Next story
It’s time for a Yukon Wetlands Protection Act

Just Posted

Lack of staff closes Watson Lake’s only daycare

Facility can’t afford to pay competitive wages to attract staff, board president says

Darryl Sheepway murder trial hears from firearm and bloodstains experts

Brisson killed by a slug from a 12-gauge shotgun

Whitehorse council takes another step towards Alexander Street LIC

Local ratepayers will cough up $475k for $3.2M project

Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World… Continue reading

Weekend Soup Kitchen ends after 25 years of feeding Whitehorse’s needy

Salvation Army’s new Centre of Hope fulfills the need for weekend meals, says volunteer coordinator

Alaska’s governor goes to China

There are very different rules for resource projects depending on which side of the border you’re on

Dawson City runner picks the right time to strike

‘I’m not super comfy right out in the front. Not up until the end anyway’

It’s time for a Yukon Wetlands Protection Act

Why do we not have one?

Yukon government’s PTSD legislation strikes the right balance

First responders deserve the benefit of the doubt. Real estate lawyers? Not so much

Facing similar threats as the Porcupine herd, George River caribou in severe decline

‘We have no idea if they will recover’

Good fences make good neighbours

Hunting all the elk to protect farms is not a good solution

Cheryl Gallant, ad hominem attacks and Bill C-17

Calling baloney on the Conservative Party’s stall tactics

Whitehorse fire chief steps down

‘I personally am in a great debt to him as he was a mentor over the years’

Most Read