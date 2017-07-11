Rough roads

When will the nabobs at the Yukon government get their heads together — not up you know where — and reach an agreement that when the old Alaska Highway is graded they also grade the campground road (not-so-affectionately known locally as the Ho Chi Minh Trail)?

It should not take multiple calls to our MLA to get a response. This campground and boat launch site is the first introduction to Yukon parks for many tourists and having their $100,000 camper shaken to pieces likely leaves a very poor impression on them. Is it too much to hope that a little common sense will lead to the necessary action by both department heads?

John Skelton Watson Lake