Canada’s health care system is pretty good

After watching the divisive debate over health care in the United States, I felt compelled to comment on our system in Canada and more specifically in the Yukon.

Over the past decade I have had the benefit of our system in the Yukon and elsewhere in Canada. Ten years ago I was flown from China to Vancouver for an operation for spinal stenosis, after which I made a full recovery and was able to function fully until 2013, when my stenosis returned. Between operations I was hospitalized in Whitehorse and 10 days awaiting a bed in Vancouver. When one was found I was medivaced for a second surgery, then spent five weeks at the GF Strong rehabilitation centre learning to walk again. I returned to Whitehorse where I spent two years doing physiotherapy at Whitehorse General twice a week.

During my disability and recovery I have become fully aware of the services available to me through the Department of Health and Social Services to improve my mobility within the city and in my home. Over these 10 years, all at little cost to me, I’ve come to know how fortunate I have been. I tend to hear more complaints than praise about our health care system, but I would be prepared to pay $1,000 more per year to preserve our system, even if I never used it again.

In closing, I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and auxiliary personnel who have helped me maintain a quality of life which I would not have had, but for your care and concern.

Dave Stockdale

Whitehorse