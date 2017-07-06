Area man claims flying pride flag makes museum a PC ‘gulag’

Hugh Kitchen’s opinion of the incident he described in his letter to the editor, about the verbal abuse one museum staffer experience while putting up the pride flag, struck me as being rather skewed to align with his politically-correct thinking rather being than a truly honest and correct understanding of the situation he described.

He had his volunteer take down the Canadian flag and replace it with a pride flag. That was an act of utmost disrespect to our flag, to our country and to all Canadians who honour our flag including the two people he described, who drove into the transportation museum parking lot and berated the volunteer who was in the act of replacing our flag.

Perhaps those two intervenors went overboard with their vitriolic reaction, but our flag stirs strong emotion and all the more so when it is disrespected. Think of Haley Wickenheiser’s reaction when Team USA stomped on our flag on their dressing room floor. In my opinion, Mr. Kitchen, you and your volunteer brought the vitriol upon yourselves and it was not entirely misplaced. Neither they, nor our community nor our country need to be re-educated in your politically correct gulag.

What you did to our flag does not demand tolerance. You and the groups who were renting the museum space that evening were in the wrong and you owe all of us an apology. Please, in future, keep Canada’s flag, our flag, flying high at all times and never again take it down in favour of any other.

Rick Tone Whitehorse