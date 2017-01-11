The Yukon Legal Services Society, which runs legal aid, has a new executive director.

David Christie was named to the position this week. He replaces Nils Clarke, who ran legal aid for 22 years before being elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly during the last territorial election.

Christie has been a lawyer with legal aid for the last 14 years. He was formally named the assistant executive director in 2013.

Since being elected, Clarke has been nominated to become Speaker of the house. He’s expected to officially be given the title on Thursday.

“We acknowledge with gratitude Mr. Clarke’s 22 years of service to YLSS as executive director,” said a statement from the board of directors.

“His many contributions and unwavering commitment over these many years to YLSS have afforded many members of our community access to justice and the benefit of quality legal services.”