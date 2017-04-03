Yukon’s acting chief coroner appeals inquest order
Joel Krahn/Yukon News
Yukon’s acting chief coroner is appealing a Yukon Supreme Court decision ordering an inquest into the death of a First Nation woman in Carmacks in 2013.
Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale had ordered an inquest into the death of Cynthia Blackjack, finding that Chief Coroner Kirsten Macdonald had failed to investigate systemic discrimination allegations against First Nation citizens in the health system.
Acting chief coroner Heather Jones filed the appeal notice March 31.
She told the News she wouldn’t comment the decision to appeal.
Macdonald is on an extended leave, Jones said.
The notice of appeal doesn’t specify the grounds for appealing Veale’s decision. The coroner wants Veale’s order set aside and the original decision to not hold an inquest to be upheld. The coroner’s office is also seeking to have its legal costs paid for the appeal by the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, who challenged Macdonald’s decision.
According to the Yukon Court of Appeal guidelines, the coroner has until April 30 to file reasons for having the case heard.
Blackjack died in November 2013 while she was being medevaced from Carmacks to Whitehorse.
She went to the health centre on Nov. 6, 2013 complaining of a toothache, abdominal pain and vomiting, and was told to make her way to Whitehorse General Hospital. She didn’t and her relatives phoned the health centre the next day because she was screaming in pain.
At 11 a.m. that day medical staff decided she needed to be medevaced. But as a result of a number of errors, she was only ready to be airlifted six hours after the decision to medevac her was first made.
In her report, Macdonald detailed those technical errors, from the wrong kind of medical tubing brought aboard the medevac flight to the ventilator tubing circuit failing at the health centre.
But her report report focused on the technical medical aspect of Blackjack’s death, Veale wrote in his decision.
She refused to include information that would attribute fault or criticize the medical personnel.
Part of the role of a public inquest is to ensure the public confidence in health services, Veale wrote.
“It is difficult to imagine how the chief coroner can fulfill that mandate when she will not impute fault or criticism toward any of the personnel or their practices,” Veale wrote. Nothing in the Coroners Act prevented her from doing that, he added.
Macdonald also didn’t investigate why it took over an hour to send an ambulance from the health centre to pick up Blackjack.
In March 2015 LSCFN asked that a public inquest be held but Macdonald refused. Eventually they, alongside Cynthia’s mother Theresa Blackjack, turned to the Yukon Supreme Court.
They alleged systematic discrimination against First Nation citizens took place in the health care system.
“I am aware that various stereotypes play a big role in the manner how health care services are provided and that these stereotypes are the root causes of the underlying deficiencies in health care services with deadly results,” Rachel Byers, LSCFN’s director of health and social programs, wrote in an affidavit at the time.
Theresa alleged her daughter was treated differently because she was Indigenous. She wondered why the Blackjack family had “to threaten … legal action before the ambulance picked her up on Nov. 7, 2013?”
Calls to LSCFN were not returned by deadline early April 3.
Contact Pierre Chauvin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
9 Comments
Making an objective finding without laying fault or blame is the mandate of the coroners service across Canada. It is in the Act to not lay fault or blame in BC. That’s why the coroner system has credibility. Veale’s decision will be overturned on appeal. Inquiries that lay fault or blame are the purview of the government to order. Laying fault or blame on a particular individual will not identify systemic discrimination - his reasoning is flawed. An inquest is an entirely different function than a public inquiry. I was a coroner for six years and I understand the difference. .
We want to know wrote: “A young person died due to mistakes made by the nursing station!”
Factually incorrect. The individual died from liver failure from long term substance abuse. Get your facts straight before making unfounded accusations.
To Hmmmmm….how dare you accuse the family of Cynthia Blackjack for not caring!!! Shame on you!!! Her mother, father, cousins, relatives, community…all devastated. If she was in that bad a condition, the NURSING STATION should have called in the ambulance, in the first hours, not the next day!!!!. AND…when they did call am ambulance, it was too late, they took hours getting her going (6 hours!) and they had the wrong equipment. Not everyone in the communities is a richy rich with a vehicle and can drive into town. One of my former students lives in Carmacks and doesn’t drive..who’s going to take her to town if she needs medical help? Don’t be so $%(* judgemental. And have a heart…her family and those who loved her are mourning for her. This corononer needs to let the concerns be heard, not be defensive and make them go to court again and again….
Families & public hav the right to cause of death of their loved ones so this so called prob can be rectified so this never happens again in future for others inquiring cause of death & this will help the grieving families to put some closier as to why or what caused their death
Feeling let down by new government. These are the same moves Pasloski would have made.
It is sad how the hospital and yes I have to say SOME OF the nurses are treating people. There have been a number of deaths and these people should still be here. From my own experience I have been to the hospital here in Watson Lake and dealing with some of the doctors & nurses, they right away look at you as just another drunk indian. I’m so sick of that stereo type being put on me. So what if I drink or I’m brown still don’t mean I should have to die when I can be helped. My understanding is people who work in the hospital are in a field that requires you to have a caring heart? If you don’t like your job than get the hell out of the profession and maybe become a jail guard!
Why be a Nurse? you’ll make a huge difference in people’s lives. A caring and compassionate nurse is considered as a guardian angel by patients. This can be a very satisfying and gratifying career for the compassionate. I know this is no all that is involved but where did the compassion go with some of you.
Unless you lost someone because of someone’s lack of giving a s@#t its heartbreaking.
This is happening everywhere in rural communities. Nurse’s acing like doctors. People getting turned back home with out any help what so ever. I know for a fact another person died after being told to go home and shake it off. When is the level of care become that of a respectable level as outside (down south). Stigmas against FN clients is at a all time high. I am not saying all nurses act like this but a lot do seem to carry a stigma.
I also wonder why people have to threaten legal action before an ambulance is called.
Thank you to the nurses that care, you make all the difference in peoples lives. Thank you.
We, the public, also want to know why all of the errors were committed. Ms. Macdonald should let due process take its course. A young person died due to mistakes made by the nursing station! I’ve lived out in the communities and it’s bad enough in Whitehorse- we are isolated and out in Carmacks they are really isolated. Cynthia should have been dealt with right away when she first came in—she’d probably be alive still if she didn’t have to wait in agonizing pain, dying a slow, painful death. One only needs to look at Raymond Silverfox’s case—(also from Carmacks, also dead due to mistakes made by people supposed to be helping him) to understand that the SYSTEM needs changing, especially where communities and FN in isolated towns are concerned.
“.......and was told to make her way to Whitehorse General Hospital. She didn’t and her relatives phoned the health centre the next day because she was screaming in pain”
I think this sums things up rather nicely.
The relatives were given good advice, and chose to ignore it. Carmacks is 2 easy hours away, but not one of her relatives cared enough about the poor young lady to take her to town, but its someone else’s fault. Its always someone else’s fault isn’t it.
Add a comment