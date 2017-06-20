The Yukon is set to get more than $2 million a year in extra federal money for child care and early learning.

Earlier this month Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services Pauline Frost was among most of the country’s health ministers to sign an early learning and child care framework with Ottawa.

The federal government has agreed to spend $7.5 billion over 11 years for child care across the country.

“Any new money is great. It’s great news for the Yukon,” Frost said.

Yukon’s share, at least for the next three years, works out to about $2.4 million per year, Frost told the legislative assembly.

Each jurisdiction will have to sign individual deals with Ottawa laying out how they plan to spend the money. Frost said she expects that to happen in the next three months.

It’s too soon to say exactly how Yukon will spend the new cash, Frost said. The framework says the money has to be used for new programs or projects that focus on childcare or early childhood development. It can’t displace other government money.

Frost said the government needs to work with First Nations, the private sector and NGOs including the Child Development Centre.

“It’s important we take into consideration all of the pressures, not just designing child care centres.”

Meanwhile Canada’s First Nations are simultaneously working on a second deal with Ottawa that will focus specifically on Indigenous children.

“That’s relevant because as we go ahead in the Yukon and we design our strategy here we really need to take into consideration our partners,” Frost said.

That deal is still in the early stages. Ottawa is conducting online consultations until July 21.