UPDATED: Yukon RCMP arrest sexual assault suspect

Philip Tyler Reid was wanted for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual assault

Philip Tyler Reid is described as a caucasian male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with dark blonde hair and green eyes. (Handout/Yukon RCMP)

Yukon RCMP say they have arrested a man facing changes of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Philip Tyler Reid, 25, was wanted in relation to an incident that occurred in Whitehorse on Aug. 10. He faces one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual assault.

“Philip Tyler Reid has been located and arrested without incident,” said an RCMP tweet issued shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

The police tweeted an appeal for help from the public approximately 90 minutes earlier.

Police are providing few details about why they chose to make his name and face public.

“In this case, we are issuing something because we have identified and charged a suspect. Attempts to locate him since yesterday have been unsuccessful. We are seeking the public’s assistance to locate him as soon as possible. If someone sees him or knows where he is, we ask that they call 911 right away,” police spokesperson Coralee Reid said in an email.

It was not immediately clear when Reid would appear in court.

