Yukon RCMP make arrest in connection with Carmacks man’s killing

A Carmacks RCMP officer searches the Yukon River by boat for Wilfred Charlie on June 26. (Handout/RCMP)

RCMP say they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the June death of Wilfred “Dickie” Charlie near Carmacks.

In a news release, police said they arrested the 27-year-old in Whitehorse on Sept. 28 around 11:30 a.m. They have yet to release his name or say when he’s scheduled to appear in court. An RCMP spokeswoman said that information would be released late today or early tomorrow.

Charlie, 57, was last seen near his Carmacks home Jun. 19, when, police believe, he fell into the river. Students at a learning camp near Fort Selkirk found the body in the Yukon River Jul. 5.

The British Columbia Coroners Service conducted an autopsy in Vancouver Jul.7 and deemed Charlie’s death a homicide.

More to follow