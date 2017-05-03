Joel Krahn is pretty good with a camera.

The News’ staff photographer took home two first-place awards at the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Awards held in Richmond, B.C., April 29.

Krahn took top spot for black-and-white feature photo and portrait/personality photo, while the News was named best paper in its circulation class.

Freelance contributor Peter Mather won a second-place award for best photo essay.

Cartoonist Wyatt Tremblay won a second-place award for a cartoon lampooning Northwestel.

Former reporter Maura Forrest, now with the National Post in Ottawa, won second place in the environmental writing category for her story on the vanishing Slims River.

And reporter Ashley Joannou won second place in the outdoor recreation writing category for her coverage of the Single Track to Success program in Carcross.