The Yukon News was named the best overall newspaper in the circulation category 4,000 to 6,499 at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards this week.

It was one of 10 awards the News picked up.

Former reporter Maura Forrest won first place for outstanding reporter initiative for her January 2016 story on the Yukon government’s botched respose to Pelly River flooding.

Photographer Joel Krahn took a first-place award in the best spot news category for his photo of a man swimming in a puddle caused by July 2016 flooding in Riverdale.

Sports reporter Tom Patrick won for best sports photo and best overall sports coverage, and the News took first place for best website.

The News won second-place awards in the best front page, best editorial page, best headline writing and best feature photo categories. And the News took home a third place award in the best multimedia category for Krahn’s video “Burning away the winter blues.”