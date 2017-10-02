Yukon government should remove WCC’s hospital status, says Supreme Court judge

Michael Nehass, seen in this 2009 file photo, is wheeled out of the old Whitehorse Correctional Centre. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News)

The senior Yukon judge who presided over the final portion of Michael Nehass’ legal saga is “strongly” recommending the territorial government revoke the Whitehorse Correctional Centre’s designation as a hospital.

“While the designation of WCC as a hospital suggests that the WCC has both the capacity and staff to manage and, if required, medically treat inmates who are mentally ill, that is manifestly not the case,” Supreme Court Justice Ronald Veale wrote in his Sept. 29 memorandum, describing Nehass’ “nearly six-year odyssey” within the Yukon justice system as a “sad state of affairs.”

“I strongly recommend that the Yukon government revoke the designation of the WCC as a hospital.”

The memorandum comes about a month after Crown prosecutor Eric Marcoux entered a surprise Crown stay in the Nehass case which, over the years, raised concerns about the WCC’s treatment of inmates with mental health issues and First Nations inmates as well as its use of solitary confinement (the Department of Justice denies that “solitary confinement” is used at the WCC, instead calling it “separate confinement” or “segregation”). The stay essentially halted all court proceedings against Nehass in relation to charges he was facing in an alleged 2011 knifepoint assault on a woman in Watson Lake, but also blocked his lawyer, Anik Morrow, from further pursuing an application for a judicial stay in the case. Had Morrow’s application gone forward, it would have allowed her to present evidence to the court that Nehass’ Charter rights were violated at the WCC.

In the memorandum, Veale wrote that he was “not trying to lay blame for this at the feet of the WCC,” noting that during previous proceedings in the Nehass case, Yukon’s director of corrections, Patricia Ratel, confirmed that the WCC “is in no way, means, shape or form a hospital.” Ratel acknowledged that Nehass had “serious mental health problems that could not be addressed by the WCC” and “believed for a long time” that Nehass needed to be transferred outside of the Yukon for treatment.

Veale also noted that the WCC’s only resident psychiatrist, Dr. Armando Heredia, documented Nehass’ mental health deterioration and recommended a transfer to a forensic mental health facility, reporting that a bed was available at one in Ontario.

However, Nehass “remained in custody and segregation while a transfer to a mental health facility was considered as early as December 2013 but never acted on,” Veale wrote, and he instead spent “lengthy periods of time in either administrative or punitive segregation and isolated from other inmates” due to concerns about his behaviour.

“The significant and outstanding concern for the criminal justice system, society and Mr. Nehass is the fact that he remained unconnected with necessary mental health services, despite being found by doctors to be psychotic and delusional during the four years and eleven months he spent in pre-trial custody in the WCC,” Veale wrote.

The judge added that Nehass’ case is not the first to illustrate that the WCC is incapable of providing adequate treatment to inmates with mental health issues, citing a Supreme Court decision from 2000 and a Territorial Court decision from 2004 that were both critical of the WCC’s “hospital” designation.

“Calling a prison a hospital does not change the nature of the WCC from a penal environment to a therapeutic environment,” Veale wrote.

In an email to the News, Morrow wrote she was “pleased” to see Veale calling on the government to remove the WCC’s designation as a hospital, something she has also advocated.

“The evidence is clear. There is little need for further investigation,” Morrow wrote. “I sense some frustration in the memo.… In my view the memo is geared to moving forward, to accepting what is obvious, and to encouraging a frank assessment of what took place to support discussion capable of informing and guiding necessary change.”

“It is simply the right thing to do.”

The News has reached out to the Yukon government for comment. We will update this story if we receive a response.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com