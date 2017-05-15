Yukon government considers cracking down on campsite ‘holds’
Ian Stewart/Yukon News
The Yukon government is considering stepping in to stop campers from laying claim to campsites days before they actually intend to stay there.
Proposed rule changes would reduce the amount of time someone could leave their belongings unattended on a Yukon government campsite to 24 hours. That’s down from the current 72 hours.
“This change would still allow campers to do activities (like fishing or hiking) away from their campsite for as long as 24 hours,” according to a questionnaire on Environment Yukon’s website.
“However, people could no longer ‘hold’ campsites for three days without being there (for example, leaving a RV at a campsite on a Tuesday to hold the site for arrival on Friday).”
The government is also considering upping the fine for leaving belongings unattended for too long. Currently that can cost campers $50. The documents make no reference to how often that’s enforced.
No one from Environment Yukon was available to comment for this story.
These proposed changes come after a 2016 campground survey.
Approximately 84 per cent of more than 1,500 people surveyed said the territory’s campgrounds met their expectations always or most of the time.
Around a quarter rated their ability to find a suitable campsite as either poor or very poor.
One recommendation from the survey was to have more control or enforcement of the informal reservation system.
“By responding quickly to the main concern expressed in this survey, we can continue to provide enjoyable, healthy outdoor opportunities for Yukoners,” Environment Minister Pauline Frost said in a statement.
Other suggestions included a formal booking system, or real time status updates on the availability of campsites.
The government has released a second short questionnaire specifically asking if Yukoners support reducing the length of time a campsite can be held along with whether the $50 penalty should increase and by how much.
The second survey is online at: https://survey.gov.yk.ca/YG-Campsite-Occupancy-Survey.aspx
The deadline to complete it is July 10.
you get fine of a $100.
there by 9 each night you lose your spot.
The easiest solution would be to build more campsites. Unfortunately, that would make to much sense for a Liberal government.
“Big time camper” you are absolutely right. We desperately need new campsites, and Conrad does not meet the needs of today’s campers at all. Why did they bypass that lovely plateau to build too small, chock a block campsites near, but completely out of sight of the river? Was it really onerous for boaters to camp on the plateau? Everyone at gov Yukon working on campground development should be required to make a trip to Parks Canada’s Kathleen Lake campground in Kluane Park. Our territorial campgrounds are pathetic examples of 1970 camping and no body seems at all interested in improving the situation, just doing surveys that lack genuine questions. The new rule is just so much talk, because we know it will never be enforced.
... this is a problem in rural Yukon, too. Thanks. Carry on.
Campsite rules need to be followed. waterfront sites are taken early and at Foxlake the same persons are there all dummer each year. Make those persons pay for a season pass for that site including seniors. We are honored to be able to have free passes but that does not mean all summer in one site.
It falls under a broken glass policy once you see it’s ok to break the glass then everyone does it and policing it will only have to go as far as the 2 hr drive range as the problem seems to be a Whitehorse problem . Real Yukoners don’t fake camp so to those who do you live here now tow the line
Camping can be defined as actively participating at your site or campground. Parking a car at a site with nobody in it for 24 hrs is not camping likewise bringing your RV out 24 hours before and leaving it there is NOT camping. First come first serve period. So what if you can’t always camp with your friends…..suck it up buttercups!
Some people use the Wolf Creek campground as their ‘summer cottage’, and simply move their camper trailer from site to site every two weeks. If a campsite is unoccupied for more than 24 hours the belongings left there should be seized and impounded, and held until a $150 fine is paid. That would put a stop to this selfish entitlement attitude.
funny how they never took out of the survey is that they need more sites to match the demand for campers. if there was more sites these problems wouldn’t even come up. more campgrounds in the whitehorse area.
This selfish behaviour should be dealt with in the same way as my children. Take away their privileges, suspend them from camping for a month, a season for the second time. Most will just see the remote chance of these tiny fines as a risk worth taking and an easy bill to pay given how cheap Yukon camping is anyway.
It is about time ! No reservations period. First come first served.
Goes to show tourism is hurting, the goverment can’t handle mining and Yukoners are fed up with paying through the teeth for everyrhing. Summer is a short season and it is hard to get any camping in, don’t make it worse. This is why I dont even use campgrounds anymore I just go out in the wild. YTG are a bunch of broke punk.
Happy for this move. Well done, YG.
I have been frustrated many times pulling in to a campground during the week and seeing the prime waterfront sites taken by a persons belongings and they only show up on the weekend. A campsite is a privilege, not a right.
Reservation systems are an utter failure in B.C. where tour companies have booked all the sites they can in the hopes of re-selling to their clients. One tour company even has 3 full time staff dedicated to booking campsites!
This is so low it is not even funny. Deal with creating a private sector job climate.
