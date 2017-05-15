The Yukon government is considering stepping in to stop campers from laying claim to campsites days before they actually intend to stay there.

Proposed rule changes would reduce the amount of time someone could leave their belongings unattended on a Yukon government campsite to 24 hours. That’s down from the current 72 hours.

“This change would still allow campers to do activities (like fishing or hiking) away from their campsite for as long as 24 hours,” according to a questionnaire on Environment Yukon’s website.

“However, people could no longer ‘hold’ campsites for three days without being there (for example, leaving a RV at a campsite on a Tuesday to hold the site for arrival on Friday).”

The government is also considering upping the fine for leaving belongings unattended for too long. Currently that can cost campers $50. The documents make no reference to how often that’s enforced.

No one from Environment Yukon was available to comment for this story.

These proposed changes come after a 2016 campground survey.

Approximately 84 per cent of more than 1,500 people surveyed said the territory’s campgrounds met their expectations always or most of the time.

Around a quarter rated their ability to find a suitable campsite as either poor or very poor.

One recommendation from the survey was to have more control or enforcement of the informal reservation system.

“By responding quickly to the main concern expressed in this survey, we can continue to provide enjoyable, healthy outdoor opportunities for Yukoners,” Environment Minister Pauline Frost said in a statement.

Other suggestions included a formal booking system, or real time status updates on the availability of campsites.

The government has released a second short questionnaire specifically asking if Yukoners support reducing the length of time a campsite can be held along with whether the $50 penalty should increase and by how much.

The second survey is online at: https://survey.gov.yk.ca/YG-Campsite-Occupancy-Survey.aspx

The deadline to complete it is July 10.

