The Yukon Energy Corporation has filed an application with the Yukon Utilities Board asking for a nine per cent rate increase over two years.

This is the first rate increase application by the utility since 2013.

“We are facing increased costs to modernize our aging infrastructure and to ensure reliable energy during winter peaks,” said Andrew Hall, president of Yukon Energy Corporation. “We are also seeing inflation in some of our operating expenses.”

Recent projects by the company include the new liquid natural gas plant in Whitehorse and major structural work on the Aishihik hydro facility.

The increase will affect both Yukon Energy and ATCO Electric Yukon customers. In June 2016, ATCO applied for a 7.5 per cent rate increase over two years for new projects and to replace old equipment. The company also pointed to Yukon’s economic slowdown affecting its bottom line. They were granted a temporary rate hike of 4.4 per cent by the utility board pending a public hearing that was held in November. The board is expected to make a final decision on the application shortly, an ATCO spokesperson said.

The same process will be followed for the Yukon Energy application with a public hearing expected sometime this year, said Hall.

“We only expect to get the final confirmation 10 to 12 months from now,” he said.

However, if accepted by the board, ratepayers will be paying both the ATCO and the YEC rate increase.

“If energy rates are increased by ATCO or Yukon Energy Corporation, everybody pays, not just ATCO customers or Yukon Energy customers,” said Janet Patterson, communications manager at YEC.

The rate increase equals 1.75 per cent per year between 2014 and 2018. But there are no regulations in place to ensure a timely review of rates. This often leads to a “rate shock” for customers, said Hall.

According to Hall, YEC often waits until they’ve completed large projects to add into their rate base. This can be one of the reasons for the gaps between rate increases, he said.

Earlier this month, Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai said that the government is working with the corporation to ensure that rate applications take place on a schedule.

“We have had some discussion with the government about doing that but there’s been no decision on that yet,” said Hall.

Despite the rate increase, Yukon rates remain the lowest in the North and are competitive with many jurisdictions in Canada, said Hall.

“We’re pretty cost-effective compared to even many Southern cities like Toronto and Regina. That’s mostly a legacy of the hydro dams that were built a long time ago,” he said.

