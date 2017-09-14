Yukon COs respond to five more bear calls

Three black bears were euthanized in the territory during the week of Sept. 4-8. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Yukon conservation officers received five bear reports all involving black bears over the week of Sept. 4-8, with three of the incidents ending in the bear needing to be euthanized.

Two of the fatal incidents involved black bears in the Dawson area that had been previously relocated but made their way back to human food sources.

The third fatality was at the Aishihik Lake campground, where a bear had become food-conditioned.

The three euthanizations bring the total number of bear deaths this season to 58.

The other two calls came from the Whitehorse area. Conservation officers relocated a small black bear that was found foraging along Judas Creek Drive in Marsh Lake. Another bear was seen near the Millennium Trail but did not appear to be posing a threat, so conservation officers left it alone in the hope it would leave the area by itself.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com