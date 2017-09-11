Yukon Coroner’s Service investigating sudden death at Whitehorse motel

A 62-year-old woman was found dead in her room at the Chilkoot Trail Inn Sept. 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

A 62-year-old woman was found dead in her room at the Chilkoot Trail Inn Saturday. Foul play is not suspected.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead in her Whitehorse motel room Saturday evening.

Foul play is not suspected.

A family member found the woman’s body in her room at the Chilkoot Trail Inn, acting chief coroner Sharon Hanley said.

The woman is believed to have lived in Whitehorse for “a number of years,” Hanley said, adding that there’s “no sense of foul play” in the case.

An autopsy will take place in Vancouver later this week to determine her cause of death.

Her name has not been released.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com